Digital transformation strategy needs realistic expectations

As more companies seek digital transformation, the strategy they pursue often means the difference between success and failure.

Eric Kimberling, founder and CEO of Third Stage Consulting Group, an independent enterprise computing industry firm in Lone Tree, Colo., has consulted with many companies on their digital transformation strategy and practices, and knows what separates the winners from the losers. He's found that strong leadership and sound strategy are vital for success, but lack of project definition and the allure of dazzling new technology can imperil projects.

Kimberling spoke at Digital Stratosphere 2022, a virtual conference sponsored by Third Stage Consulting Group.

While the term digital transformation remains amorphous, Kimberling defined it broadly as the combined use of technology, business processes and organizational changes that drive changes in an organization. The pursuit can take various forms, such as crafting a strategic initiative to help a company compete better; resolving built-up technical debt by upgrading outdated systems; taking advantage of R&D research investment in newer technologies; or realizing the limitations of existing systems because of changing circumstances such as COVID-19.

A digital transformation strategy is analogous to a rocket ship launch, with three distinct stages, he said.

In the first stage, companies perform tasks like selecting the software and choosing potential partners as well as planning and beginning the project. In the second stage, some features of the system or technologies are rolled out and the project achieves partial benefits realization; it's also where projects can be checked for budget and time overruns. In the third stage, implementation is completed, and the ROI is more fully realized.

Expectations must be realistic By getting to the third stage, Kimberling said, organizations can enter a "digital utopia," where they have the processes, organizational structure and infrastructure in place to take advantage of groundbreaking technologies such as AI and IIoT to transform the business. But, he warned, many organizations fail to reach this stage. One of the biggest reasons for failure is having unrealistic expectations and underestimating the amount of effort, time, resources and money a digital transformation project will take. "You want to be pragmatic and realistic about where you can realistically leverage technology to help your organization in the next two to three years rather than the next five to 10 years," he said. Vendors are providing new technology in their products with newfangled features and functionality, but there's often a chasm between the new capabilities and the organizations' capacity to use them productively, he said. "Technology certainly is a tool and an enabler to solve the business problems, but it's only one piece of the overall puzzle," he said. "You also have to improve your processes, you have to change your culture, change your people, your organizational design."