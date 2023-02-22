10 key digital transformation tools CIOs need

As digital transformation has become ever more critical to business survival, understanding which tools create a great toolkit is also key.

Digital transformation has become a top business trend for good reason. Organizations that use digital technologies -- from cloud computing to AI -- to optimal advantage may be more likely to ride the waves of constant disruption, and even use it to their advantage.

What is digital transformation? Digital transformation -- or DX -- is the creation of fundamental business changes through digital technologies. Using computer-based technologies, organizations create new products, services, processes or operations. They may even create a new core mission and strategies to execute it. Digital transformation is not only about using IT to support key functions and the delivery of products and services, but also about using technology to work and perform in new ways, enhancing existing deliverables. The concept of digital transformation has been evolving since the late 20th century and requires organizations to keep pace with technology advancements and continuously innovate on their use of them. In other words, digital transformation is not a final state, a destination to reach or a project to complete; it is a constant state of using tech to change processes, improve the customer experience and deliver more value.

Digital transformation in context Digital transformation is one answer to digital disruption. The latter is a threat to the existence of conventional businesses that fail to keep up. The rise of ride-sharing businesses -- starting with Uber in 2009 and followed by Lyft in 2012 -- is one widely used example of this disruption. But digital transformation started even earlier. For example, Netflix's 2007 introduction of streaming movies and other videos also illustrates digital transformation's disruption. So do digital money-transferring services such as PayPal, launched in 1998, and Venmo in 2009. The common thread among these and other digital disruptors is their use of information technology to transform traditional products and services, from taxi services to entertainment to banking. Executives at most organizations have been feeling the pressure to likewise transform -- or face extinction. Nonprofits and government entities also have been feeling that pressure, recognizing that they, too, must keep up to meet constituent demands for digital services and digital engagement. Seventy percent of business leaders face major digital disruption, and 85% believe the disruption will either maintain its pace or accelerate, according to the "Digital Disruption: New Face, Same Brutal Pace" report published by the management consulting firm Bain & Company in September 2022.

Benefits of digital transformation Digital transformation is not merely a technology endeavor. Rather, its entire focus should be on using technologies to support organizational objectives and achieve better performance. Digital transformation offers businesses many potential benefits. They include the following: Improved customer experience. Digital tools enable customers to more easily interact with the organization for information, services and purchases. Those same tools also enable the organization to deliver personalized services in both real life and online.

As organizations modernize their tech stacks, they're better able to collect and analyze data to deliver near real-time insights that lead to more accurate decision-making and personalized customer experiences. Modern employee experience. Tools that create better customer experiences may also improve workplace processes. Increased automation, the use of intelligent systems and other digital technologies may help deliver experiences that employees have come to expect in their personal lives. Digital transformation may also help improve worker productivity. For example, automating repetitive tasks can increase the amount of time that workers have to focus on more complex high-value tasks. Automation and other transformations may also reduce errors and improve accuracy. Technologies such as data analytics, AI and machine learning may help workers more efficiently tackle tasks, providing even more productivity gains.

Cloud software vendors have put a lot of effort into security and updates that address vulnerabilities, though hackers may be more focused on exploiting cloud software. Potentially improved resiliency. As organizations embrace cloud computing to replace old technology, such as on-premises data centers, they gain from their vendors built-in redundancies that help to guard against outages.

