SAP low-code platform looks to fill developer gaps

SAP unveiled a new low-code development platform aimed at business users at its TechEd conference in Las Vegas this week.

SAP Build is an app dev platform consisting of three components: SAP Build Apps for creating applications; SAP Build Process Automation for building and automating tasks, processes and workflows; and SAP Build Work Zone for building business sites like digital workspaces.

SAP Build, which is generally available now with pricing to be determined on a per-user basis, was developed in and is a part of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), a portfolio of SAP products and technologies for application development and integration.

While SAP Build is a new offering, it comes from existing products. SAP Build Apps is an evolution of AppGyver, a low-code platform SAP acquired in 2021. SAP Build Process Automation comes out of SAP Process Automation and integrates with Signavio process mining and insights engine. There are two editions of SAP Build Work Zone: the advanced edition, which is a new version of SAP Work Zone, and the standard edition, which is an evolution of SAP Launchpad that will be available in 2023.

SAP Build is designed to help companies fill the gaps left by the developer shortage, said Juergen Mueller, SAP CTO, during TechEd's opening keynote address. He noted that a year ago, IDC predicted a global shortfall of 4 million developers by 2025.

The shortage is problematic because every company is becoming a tech company, so a low code platform like SAP Build will put at least some development into the hands of business users, he said.

"We have to unleash the expertise of those who know the business best -- the business users themselves," Mueller said.

However, application development will not be moved wholesale over to business users, as companies will need business teams and IT teams of professional developers to work together, he said.

"Developers can encapsulate their code, written in SAP Business Application Studio, which can then be used by business users to develop in SAP Build," Mueller said. "IT can enforce consistent governance and lifecycle management capabilities, so IT teams can be confident that all apps built by the business meet necessary security and governance requirements."

Juergen Mueller, CTO at SAP, delivers the opening keynote session at SAP TechEd 2022 this week.

SAP Build helps NHL score on sustainability SAP customer the National Hockey League demonstrated how SAP Build Apps helped to improve NHL Green, a sustainability application used by the league's 32 member clubs to measure and report on the environmental footprint of their arenas. "Managing the footprint across our arenas is one of the most critical aspects of our sustainability platform," said Omar Mitchell, NHL vice president of sustainable infrastructure and growth initiatives, during the TechEd keynote. "We're working with SAP to track, measure and help drive deeper insights into our venues' operations, so that teams can share best practices and the league can continue to improve." To do this, the NHL and SAP built an application called NHL Venue Metrics in SAP BTP, which uses SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud to collect and process data to get insights on venue operations data from the clubs and their arenas, Mitchell said. However, the form used to collect data from the clubs had required fields that needed users to enter data primarily from utility bills manually, he said. The league subsequently used SAP Build Apps that allows users to take a picture of the bills, entering the data automatically, and then route them to the league offices for approval, Mitchell explained. "Once data is routed and approved, the data points are automatically fed into NHL Venue Metrics app," he said. "This cuts down on a lot of the manual work done by the teams, saving time and effort."