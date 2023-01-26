Layoffs hit 2.5% of SAP workforce; Qualtrics up for sale

SAP is reducing its workforce and looking to sell its interest in customer experience vendor Qualtrics to focus more on its core technologies and products.

In an earnings call to analysts on Thursday, the German enterprise software giant said that it will lay off 3,000 employees -- about 2.5% of its workforce -- in what it called "a targeted restructuring." It will also put its remaining interest in Qualtrics up for sale.

SAP did not disclose what business units or geographic regions would be affected by the layoffs.

SAP earnings look healthy, as revenues rose 33% in fiscal year 2022, which ended Dec. 31. SAP's current cloud backlog, which represents expected cloud revenue for the upcoming year, was up 27% in FY 2022.

But the earnings news was not all rosy as the company reported that net profit fell 47% in fiscal year 2022's fourth quarter. This was attributed in part to SAP pulling business out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine a year ago as well as the poor performance of Sapphire Ventures, the company's investment business for emerging technology companies.

The underlying health of the company remains strong, said CEO Christian Klein during the earnings call, and the company remains committed to focusing on its transformation to a cloud business.

"We are further focusing our portfolio in areas where we are strongest to continue our accelerated growth," he said.

Qualtrics, the experience management software vendor that SAP acquired in 2018, is not considered part of its core portfolio. Klein said that the SAP is going to explore selling its stake.

SAP paid $8 billion for Qualtrics, based in Provo, Utah, and spun off the company in an IPO in 2020. SAP remains a majority stakeholder, owning about 71% of Qualtrics. SAP said it will remain a partner, which Klein said will benefit both companies and do what's right for SAP shareholders.

Layoffs comparatively light Neither the layoffs nor the Qualtrics sale are surprising, according to analysts. The layoffs are in keeping with the current economic conditions in the tech sector, said Liz Herbert, an analyst at Forrester Research. "It's a normal course of business, especially for these companies who scaled up and had very good business during the pandemic," Herbert said. "There's nothing out of the ordinary for that. And it's consistent with everything else that we've seen in the technology sector." The layoffs at SAP are relatively small, said Joshua Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting, and are likely intended to send a message to investors. "The layoffs are performance art for the benefit of Wall Street and not in the least bit strategic," Greenbaum said. "They grew the company 4% in terms of employee count last year, so saying they're to lay off 2.5% is probably close to what normal attrition would be."