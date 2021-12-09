What is OCSP?

OCSP (Online Certificate Status Protocol) is one of two common schemes used to maintain the security of a server and other network resources. An older method, which OCSP has superseded in some scenarios, is known as a certificate revocation list (CRL).

OCSP overcomes the chief limitation of CRL, which is that updates had to be frequently downloaded to keep the list current at the client end. For example, when a user attempts to access a server, OCSP sends a request for certificate status information. The server then sends back a response stating that it was "current," "expired" or "unknown."

The protocol specifies the syntax for communication between the server (containing the certificate status) and the client application (which is informed of that status). OCSP gives a user with an expired certificate a grace period so they can access servers for a limited time before renewing the certificate.

OCSP enables real-time status checks on security certificates and is fundamental to the extended validation of Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certificates. For example, when a user makes an HTTPS connection with a web server, the browser typically performs an OCSP check with the certificate authority (CA) that issued the SSL certificate to ensure that it was not revoked. Sometimes, this process leads to short delays in the SSL handshake.