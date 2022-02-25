What is a passphrase?

A passphrase is a sentencelike string of words used for authentication that is longer than a traditional password, easy to remember and difficult to crack. Typical passwords range, on average, from eight to 16 characters, while passphrases can reach up to 100 characters or more.

Using a long passphrase instead of a short password to create a digital signature is one of many ways that users can strengthen the security of their data, devices and accounts. The longer a passphrase is, the more likely a user is to incorporate bits of entropy, or factors that make it less predictable to a potential attacker. As more websites, applications and services increase their user security requirements, a passphrase is a fast and easy way to meet these criteria. For example, Phil Zimmermann's popular encryption program, Pretty Good Privacy, or PGP, requires the use of a passphrase to sign or decrypt a message.

While passphrases can be used as a substitute for a password anywhere that longer strings of characters are accepted -- such as Windows and macOS operating systems (OSes) -- the most common use of a passphrase is as an encryption key. Because a passphrase is typically longer than a password, it provides better protection against potential attempts to guess or crack it. The use of passphrases to secure password manager applications or services is also common. This provides added security for common passwords -- or those passwords that are difficult to remember.