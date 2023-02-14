What is a social media policy?

A social media policy is a corporate code of conduct that provides guidelines for employees who post content on the internet either as part of their job or as a private person. Social media policies are also called social networking policies. The goal of a social media policy is to set expectations for appropriate behavior and ensure that an employee's social media posts will not expose the company to legal problems or public embarrassment.

Company policies pertaining to social media often include directives for when employees should identify themselves as representatives of the company on a social networking platform, as well as rules for what types of information can be shared. Almost all social media policies include restrictions on disclosing confidential company information, proprietary business secrets and intellectual property, and, for public companies, anything that could influence stock prices.

Social media is an increasingly common way employees communicate and build professional networks. For example, Twitter is a popular social networking site that had 237.8 million registered, daily active users, according to its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.

Companies often define social media as including forums, wikis, blogs and professional networking services, such as LinkedIn. These platforms usually have their own policies and rules for how users should behave on their sites. However, these policies often change. For instance, Twitter's rules for disciplinary action were changed after Elon Musk bought the platform for $44 billion in 2022.