9 essential social media guidelines for employees

Social media guidelines outline how a company's employees should present themselves online.

These policies are consistently updated to address different security risks and evolving public attitudes. Most recently, in June 2025, British Airways instituted a new social media policy that prohibits all pilots and flight attendants from posting videos or photos from their layover hotels. Previous guidelines asked them not to publicly identify their locations during layovers due to security concerns, but the policy has been updated to prohibit any visual social media content that could enable bad actors to pinpoint where they are staying. This reflects the shifting cybersecurity landscape.

Restrictions on how employees use social media are increasingly common, as social media engagement remains high. In 2025, there will be 246 million social media users in the U.S., which is approximately 72.5% of the population, according to The Global Statistics. Since young children and the elderly are less likely to use these platforms, the proportion of working adults who are on social media is likely higher than 72.5%.

People use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn and other social media platforms for social networking to connect with friends, family and co-workers. These posts can go viral in seconds, and while the intent may be to entertain or amuse, the wrong post can tarnish a reputation.

Social media mishaps can occur at all levels of seniority. Senior executives are more likely to have access to proprietary information, which could cause severe damage if leaked publicly. Entry-level employees may be more engaged with popular social media trends, such as "Day in the Life" videos or "Get Ready with Me" content, which can accidentally infringe on workplace privacy.

By creating social media guidelines, companies can empower employees and help them make the right choices on social media. These guidelines can prevent social media mishaps and turn team members into online brand ambassadors.

Why an enterprise social media policy is necessary Companies shouldn't prohibit employees from using social media and talking about their employment. Giving the right guidelines serves as a helpful reminder for employees to be considerate, inclusive and optimistic both inside and outside of work. Social media offers unique ways to interact with customers, promote content, advertise sales, highlight events and recruit talent. It can be a useful marketing tool for businesses. Employees who promote their company can take social media potential up a notch, reaching a larger audience. Every employee can be a brand ambassador, advocating for the company's products and services. Popular social media sites and business uses for each.

9 social media guidelines When writing guidelines, avoid being too prohibitive. Federal agencies -- such as the National Labor Relations Board -- have found some policies to be restrictive. An overly controlling policy prohibits employees from mentioning working conditions, for example. While companies cannot restrict information posted on personal accounts, employees should use common sense when on social media. These guidelines shouldn't be written to scare employees. Rather, these guidelines are here to protect the employees and the company. Encourage employees to have fun, stay connected and be transparent. Here are key points companies should include in social media guidelines. 1. Address use of personal social media during work hours Everyone still has a day job, and it's easy to get wrapped up in social media. Include information on not using social media on company equipment unless it is work-related. When registering online accounts for personal use, employees should not use their company email address unless it is work-related. Employees should still use decorum when posting on social media even in their personal time. Their posts leave a digital footprint and any derogatory or negative comments about their job can impact others’ views of their employer. By creating social media guidelines, companies can empower employees and help them make the right choices on social media. 2. Encourage employees to be respectful Employees should refrain from discriminatory or harassing posts. This guidance should apply to new posts, retweets, shares and hashtags. Statements and slurs about race, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity and gender can be considered offensive. Remind employees that their professional brand and personal brand are tied together. The wrong comment could land them in court. Encourage employees to stop and think before posting, especially when angry. Even if someone deletes a post, it may be too late. Businesses should also give employees examples of harmful posts. 3. Follow social protocol Most companies have a code of conduct policy in place that employees sign when hired. This policy outlines how the company expects its employees to act. Remind employees that this policy also applies online. 4. Prohibit posting company confidential information These guidelines should prohibit employees from sharing any company confidential information. This prohibition covers such information as the following: Client lists.

Nonpublic financials.

Business strategies.

Legal matters.

Marketing and sales plans. Include consequences for violating this policy. 5. Promote employee engagement Encourage employees to follow the company's official social media accounts for a great starting place to engage with company content. They can share news, events and stories to get a good feel for company social media practices. Employees should also list their employer -- if they are comfortable -- on their personal accounts, which adds another level to company trust. Individuals searching an organization want to know who works there, and they might see what your employees say. 6. Explain copyright and legal concerns Outline copyright laws, and ensure employees know that there are legal constraints on the use of images, music, photos, videos and graphics. Attribute these copyrighted items to the original owner, or refrain from using them completely to avoid legal action. 7. Ensure opinions of the employee do not reflect the company Employees should not state their opinions as being on behalf of the company. However, it's acceptable for employees to express their opinions. Create a disclaimer clause that highlights opinions of employees should always be associated with the employee and not the company. The wording can simply state "views expressed are my own" in the social media bio. 8. Prevent improper use of company logo Employees should be able to use the company logo. However, it is important for businesses to give specific examples when the logo should not be used. 9. Do not respond to negative reviews or comments It's easy to get caught up in a social media war. But only the social media manager should respond to negative comments and reviews based on company policy. Having the social media manager -- who oversees all corporate accounts -- reply with a positive message shows the company cares and wants to address the issue. It's best for the social media manager to speak with the irate customer via email or over the phone. This takes the issue out of the spotlight. If the issue needs additional attention, the social media manager can escalate it.