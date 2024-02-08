6 content moderation guidelines to consider

Content moderation establishes set guidelines for acceptable community posts and ensures users follow these expectations.

Disinformation can spread quickly on social media and other user-generated content platforms. In January 2024, pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift spread on X, formerly known as Twitter, and one image was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended. This incident happened after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and changed the content moderation policies.

In another January 2024 incident, a YouTube video circulated after a violent killing in Pennsylvania, where a man displayed his father’s head and spouted conspiracy theories. The video was posted for a few hours and had around 5,000 views before being removed.

The burning question to both mishaps is how they stayed up so long and how they were not blocked by content moderation.

In addition to these extreme examples, user-generated content might also produce posts that are offensive to others with violence, hate speech and obscenities.

Content moderation can review and ensure information is correct before misinforming or upsetting other users.

What is content moderation? Content moderation includes reviewing and creating guidelines for items posted on user-generated content websites such as social media, online marketplaces or forums. These guidelines cover video, multimedia, text and images to give a company control of the content an audience sees. It lets companies filter information that they might find unacceptable and not useful. Companies can determine if posts are appropriate or necessary for their brand and customers.

Why content moderation is not the same as censorship Content moderation and censorship are two different concepts. Censorship suppresses or prohibits speech for those holding a minority viewpoint. The First Amendment protects citizens from government censorship. Content moderation, however, involves set guidelines by private companies to their sites and should be clearly stated ahead of time. Benefits to content moderation include the following: removing misinformation and disinformation

curbing hate speech

protecting public safety

eliminating obscenity

removing paid ads and content unrelated to the site Privately owned platforms are not required to post information they deem unsuitable or unsafe for their community members. Content moderation makes the community a safe place to share freely and not be bullied, harassed or fed incorrect information.

Why content moderation is important User-generated content can help brands grow communities, create brand loyalty and establish trust. But to convey trust and protect the brand's identity, content moderation helps users avoid viewing misleading, disturbing, hurtful or dangerous content. If a site isn't trustworthy or pleasant, customers might go somewhere else and relay the information to other potential customers. Disinformation can spread quickly and can be dangerous to the community. If users create content that violates guidelines, companies can be in trouble if the content is illegal, offensive or disturbing. Cyberbullies and trolls can take advantage of an online community and harm the brand.

Types of content moderation There are several ways to moderate content, such as human moderation or automated monitoring using machine learning. Some companies opt for a combination of manual and automated reviews. Users might also be able to report unacceptable behavior or content. Machine learning and artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence is the latest in content moderation. AI can read contextual cues as well as identify and respond to banned behavior immediately. Using machine learning to train automated moderation to look for certain phrases, obscenities or past offenders can make this process quicker and more efficient. And it does not create stress for employees who review content repeatedly. Because AI uses algorithms to gather data, it is better at discovering and responding to toxic behaviors. However, some slang terms or sarcasm can be lost in translation. AI also does not have emotion and may not know if something could be offensive to others. Human content moderator Using strictly AI content moderation may not be enough. AI-generated images may slip through the cracks. And training AI on human emotions is extremely difficult. Several companies have full-time employees to monitor content and ensure it follows the company's guidelines. Content moderators -- sometimes referred to as community managers -- make sure contributions are valuable, user behavior is acceptable and group members are engaged. Human moderation requires manual review, which might be suitable for small businesses. Content moderators can empathize more and find subtle cultural references in the text that AI might miss. The drawback of a human content moderator is the response time is slower than using an automated program. The review can also be inconsistent, as moderators might have to review large amounts of content. And with human error, the content is up to interpretation and might not be handled consistently. It can also be difficult and stressful for moderators to handle disturbing content and deal with irate users. User reports Having users report toxic behaviors or banned content is crowdsourcing content moderation. It gives users a sense of community and builds trust by having them contact the company when they see something negative that affects their experience. Make sure users are aware of how to report misconduct with clear guidelines and direction. Users should know where to go and how it will be handled. These are six guidelines to consider for content moderation.