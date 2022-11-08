How to build a shadow IT policy to reduce risks, with template

Shadow IT represents a major threat to enterprise security. One of the best ways to counter this threat is to put a shadow IT policy in place.

What is shadow IT and why is it a problem?

Shadow IT, also known as stealth IT, has been an enterprise IT security issue for decades. It became more difficult in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent rise in the number of work-from-home employees.

Shadow IT occurs when employees use unapproved applications or devices at work without the knowledge or approval of enterprise IT and security teams. Employees often engage in shadow IT activities due to dissatisfaction with established IT department activities, such as slow response times to problem resolution or refusal to implement an application because they like alternative applications better or are more comfortable using apps they have always used.

Employees usually aren't acting maliciously when using unauthorized technologies and often don't know they're creating problems. Shadow IT, however, introduces risks that can corrupt systems and compromise data privacy, integrity and security.

The top shadow IT worry is unauthorized data access, which could lead to data loss and theft. Loss of control over IT operations can cause havoc for CIOs, senior IT leaders and the company as a whole. Beyond security challenges, shadow IT is also a regulatory compliance risk.