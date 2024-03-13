17 potential costs of shadow IT

To avoid unexpected expenses, CIOs and IT leaders must ensure a safe and secure IT environment aligned with the company's objectives.

One way for organizations to best protect themselves against potential security breaches is by proactively identifying and addressing shadow IT activities. Shadow IT refers to the use of systems, devices, software or services by employees or departments without the approval or knowledge of the company's IT department. These activities can result from employees who believe that they can solve persistent IT issues without the IT department's help. IT leaders' efforts to identify, prevent and mitigate the effects of shadow IT can add unplanned financial burdens to already-limited budgets.

Savvy CIOs and IT leaders understand the importance of proactively searching out unauthorized and rogue IT activities to maintain a smooth-running IT environment. While not all shadow IT activity causes problems, the potential for harm exists. Companies might face costs of varying degrees, especially those associated with discovering the activity, mitigating it and dealing with the long-term employee and business issues that might arise.

Here are some of the potential costs of shadow IT.

The pitfalls with people One of the challenges with shadow IT is dealing with the human side of tech. Some employees might be more comfortable using specific, but unauthorized, software to complete their daily tasks. However, there are drawbacks to allowing this to happen. They include the following: Dealing with employees. Companies might need to spend money, time and other resources dealing with suspected shadow IT users. This concern can include discovering the perpetrators, gathering evidence, identifying consequences of shadow activities and resolving any tech issues. Retaining legal expertise. Organizations without a legal department might need external guidance. For example, retaining legal counsel with expertise in IT operational litigation falls into this category. The active involvement of HR teams is critical at this point. Prosecuting employees. If company policy mandates termination due to a security issue, a company might incur legal costs if an employee fights a termination. HR should be an active participant in this process.

How shadow IT affects the business CIOs and IT leaders should understand that taking a strong stance against shadow IT has positive effects throughout the company. However, ignoring or downplaying these unsanctioned activities means potentially exposing the entire organization to the following: Addressing disrupted IT operations. Companies might need to deploy tech to identify shadow IT activities, along with requiring resources to recover affected production systems. A disaster recovery plan (DRP) might need to be activated, based on the damage. Addressing mission-critical systems and processes. Organizations must remediate and relaunch systems if shadow IT affects specific mission-critical systems. To minimize downtime, companies should back up critical systems and data regularly, along with deploying a DRP. Identifying and managing risks. Periodic risk assessments (RAs) are advisable to identify situations that could evolve into shadow IT or other rogue activity. Disruptions to IT operations are serious threats to the business, and investing in RAs might help prevent the problems before they occur. HR advice and counsel are valuable in such RAs. Dealing with lost productivity. Lost productivity costs could be significant, particularly if shadow IT disrupts IT operations. Once the IT team identifies lost productivity, reestablishing a business-as-usual state could be a resource- and cost-intensive process. If business operations are disrupted, it might be necessary to activate DR and business continuity plans. Hiring external tech expertise. Companies might require external support, such as vendors and consultants, if shadow IT causes significant disruption. Firms with experience in penetration testing, social engineering and other security threats are advisable. Addressing compliance irregularities. Regulated organizations or those that must comply with specific regulations, such as HIPAA, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, could face legal and financial penalties if shadow IT causes noncompliance. Even firms not governed by specific regulations should have something in place, e.g., IT security policies, to address unauthorized IT activity. Paying higher business insurance premiums. Claims associated with shadow IT activities might increase business insurance premiums, such as liability or loss of assets. Cybersecurity insurance might be advisable if the shadow IT activities lead to a surprise security breach that results in a ransomware attack. Repairing reputational damage. While never an easy issue to compute in terms of financial effects, organizations can address reputational damage using companies that specialize in protecting and repairing how the public and other stakeholders view the organization.