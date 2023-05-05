How to implement principle of least privilege in Azure AD

Malicious actors target cloud user accounts with the highest levels of access, with admin roles the most prized. To protect against bad actors, IT teams must implement the principle of least privilege, which restricts user accounts to the minimum rights needed to complete their work.

With the principle of least privilege enabled, fewer accounts are available for malicious actors to take advantage of that would wreak havoc across the network. Systems are more secure because the average user account won't have overly wide permissions.

The principle of least privilege is especially important when it comes to determining how many global administrator accounts a cloud environment needs. Azure Security Cookbook author Steve Miles recommended the least possible -- two at an absolute minimum to prevent a single point of failure, he said, with the industry standard being three to five.

In the following excerpt from Chapter 1, Miles explains how to implement the principle of least privilege in Microsoft Azure for administrator accounts. Download a PDF of Chapter 1 to learn more about handling identity and access management tasks in Azure, such as implementing Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) password protection, multifactor authentication, conditional access and more.

