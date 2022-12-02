7 steps to implementing a successful XDR strategy

Despite the continuing confusion in the industry around what extended defense and response actually is, I'm convinced XDR is both a needed reset in the vision for how security teams think about supporting their detection and response programs and a recognition of the need for an expanded scope of visibility and automated analysis.

But what does it take to effectively implement XDR?

From the beginning, I've been writing and speaking about XDR as a journey, focusing on the need to improve detection and response programs to embrace diversity in IT infrastructure and combat increasingly complex threats. Research from Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget, has shown that most security organizations have an XDR project underway, despite the multiple definitions of what XDR is. Our research has also found that security teams are turning to all types of security providers for XDR products and services.

At its core, XDR embraces the need for new levels of security signal aggregation, correlation and analysis, reflecting an increasingly diversified attack surface and more sophisticated threat landscape. A progressively growing and more complex use of cloud-delivered applications and services has been a key driver of this agenda. Many security leaders struggle to gain visibility and understanding of the many interdependencies of modern cloud applications. As these applications are accessed by a more distributed workforce that uses a new array of devices, device types and access locations, more visibility gaps are occurring, further complicating detection of advanced threats.

XDR: Product or strategy? If you are a security architect, you probably know it's time to improve your detection and response program. Have you considered the role XDR will play in this effort? If you think a single XDR product will be the silver bullet to level up your detection and response program, you are likely having a hard time finding a product that can deliver everything you need. Despite the many different definitions of XDR and the variety of XDR offerings from almost every major security vendor, finding a single product that fulfills the specific needs of your security program is going to be challenging. To overcome this challenge, do the following: Reframe how you think about XDR. Think of XDR as a strategy, instead of as a single, specific product.

Support your XDR strategy with a clear set of requirements that fit the specific needs of your security program. Use these requirements to determine what you already have that supports your XDR strategy and where you need to invest.

Don't get caught up in product labels. Offerings such as threat intelligence can support your XDR strategy but won't be labeled as XDR products.