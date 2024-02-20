Why companies need attack surface management in 2024

Why does attack surface management matter? Because it is essential for mitigating cyber-risk.

Military people talk about getting "left of boom" -- i.e., understanding threats and vulnerabilities that could be exploited by an adversary and then taking active measures to mitigate these risks before an attack occurs. Cyber-risk management demands the same left-of-boom discipline. It is incumbent upon security teams to identify every door and window across the IT infrastructure, know whether they are open or closed, understand which ones lead to critical business assets and recognize which ones are most likely to be exploited by cyber adversaries.

Here's the problem: The attack surface is an organic, dynamic and poorly understood monster at many organizations. In fact, research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group found that 62% of organizations' attack surface increased over the past two years, driven by additional third-party connections, increasing use of IoT and operational technology, and more use of public cloud infrastructure.

Aside from growth, the attack surface is in a constant state of change as developers, IT operations and security teams, and end users fiddle with configuration settings, upload and download files, tweak source code and work on shadow IT projects on their own.

The research also indicated that 76% of organizations experienced some type of cyberattack due to an unknown, unmanaged or poorly managed internet-facing asset.

Keeping up with constant growth and change isn't easy. When asked to identify attack surface areas with the least visibility, survey respondents pointed to the following:

Systems running obsolete OSes or application software -- large enterprises tend to have lots of these.

Misconfigured user credentials -- i.e., permissions or entitlements.

Sensitive data in a previously unknown location.

Servers, workloads and APIs with open access.

Websites with a direct or indirect path to the organization.

Code fragments exposed on webpages.

Unknown third-party connections.

That's a lot of things -- among many, many others -- most of which are typically managed by different groups and tools.

Aside from the obvious successful cyberattacks, getting your corporate arms around attack surface management (ASM) is becoming increasingly important for several reasons:

New regulations, such as the new SEC rules, the European Union's NIS 2 Directive and U.S. Department of Defense Cyber Maturity Model Certification, mandate strong cyber-risk practices.

Cyber insurance providers are pushing a similar agenda. An organization without a strong ASM program might not get coverage or have its claims fulfilled.

Organizations that are slowly deploying phishing-resistant passkey technologies based on the FIDO2 specification will be forced to up their game on vulnerability exploitation.