Smart contract benefits and best practices for security

A smart contract is a type of blockchain application that performs transactions and other processes according to a set of rules defined within the program's code. The contract executes automatically if its terms are met; it doesn't depend on a person, institution or other third-party intermediary.

Many people associate smart contracts with cryptocurrency platforms, where the technology supports crypto exchanges, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins. But smart contracts also have the potential to automate any number of conditional transactions, such as real estate title transfers, intellectual property access, stock trades, supply chain management processes and voting.

Smart contract benefits Smart contracts offer a variety of quantitative and qualitative benefits, including the following: Accuracy. If the terms of an agreement are satisfied, then the smart contract executes automatically, minimizing the types of human error common at this stage of traditional, manual transactions.

Autonomy. Because smart contract execution occurs automatically, the parties involved in an agreement don't have to trust each other to take the contractually appropriate actions. Smart contracts' ability to self-execute under preestablished conditions also eliminates the need to involve third parties, such as brokers, lawyers or other middlemen.

Cost savings. By eliminating the need for individual or institutional intermediaries to facilitate transactions, smart contracts can generate significant cost savings for enterprises.

Security and transparency. Smart contract records are encrypted and -- because they run on blockchain -- theoretically immutable, with limited potential for manipulation or fraud. In a distributed ledger such as blockchain, decentralized computing nodes process, verify and maintain information in consensus with each other, making records nearly impossible to lose and difficult to alter. Each party involved in a smart contract also has ongoing, real-time access to transaction records, ensuring a high degree of transparency.

Speed and efficiency. Smart contracts' automatic execution means even complex, multiparty transactions can happen immediately, without traditional paperwork and processing delays. Smart contracts operate on blockchain.