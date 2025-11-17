What agentic AI means for cybersecurity

Security practitioners are engaged in a battle against an enemy that sometimes seems to have all the ammunition.

Case in point: Organizations worldwide field hundreds of millions of cyberattacks daily, according to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2024. IT security teams need as much help, in the way of effective tools, as they can get.

Enter agentic AI systems, which can autonomously pursue complex goals without human input. AI agents are capable of reasoning, learning, planning and making decisions based on real-time conditions, even in unpredictable environments such as the SOC.

CISOs are still in the early stages of determining how they will use agentic AI technology and how to best manage its considerable risks. If it lives up to its promise, however, agentic AI could give cybersecurity defenders an unprecedented edge in fighting the relentless barrage of threats from increasingly sophisticated adversaries.

How agentic AI works in cybersecurity Security vendors are beginning to weave agentic AI into their applications to make them more responsive and efficient. Agentic AI differs from traditional AI in the following ways: Context-driven, pattern-aware and goal-oriented. Rather than following predetermined rules, agentic AI systems actively, strategically and creatively try to achieve their goals. They interact with their environments independently of human input and make decisions based on situational context and patterns. They are also capable of using tools, delegating and coordinating complex tasks across multiple agents, and assessing and refining their decision-making processes based on historical outcomes.

Autonomous. Once an agentic AI system decides the best way to achieve its goal based on real-time data and conditions, it is capable of taking action accordingly without human input or intervention.

Continuous-learning feedback loop. AI agents continuously learn from and remember real-world situations and outcomes, adapting their strategies based on patterns they have observed and their success in achieving their objectives. While agentic AI can autonomously set goals and act on them, generative AI responds to user input. Agentic AI cybersecurity use cases In chronically understaffed and overworked SOCs, where analysts must contend with a plethora of security alerts and possible incidents, agentic AI has obvious appeal. Cybersecurity use cases include the following: Threat management and incident response . Agentic AI, embedded into existing security applications, identifies and defuses threats in real time. Advanced algorithms accelerate threat identification and response times and significantly improve accuracy. As a result, false positives are reduced and alert fatigue is all but eliminated.

Benefits of agentic AI in cybersecurity Applying agentic AI to cybersecurity use cases unlocks a variety of key benefits, among them the following: Autonomous threat identification and deterrence. Agentic AI systems can synthesize and analyze real-time and historical information from disparate sources, including firewalls, cloud infrastructure and endpoints. As a result, it can detect threats faster and better than legacy tools. For example, agentic AI automatically blocks malicious IP addresses from accessing system resources and sandboxes infected devices to limit the impact of an active attack.

Automated incident response. Despite an organization's best efforts, breaches can still occur. In the event of a successful attack, agentic AI initiates containment procedures automatically. It rescinds credentials, disables compromised accounts and executes backups almost immediately. This minimizes both attack fallout and system downtime.

Proactive security management. To move from reactive to proactive security, security teams must identify vulnerabilities and other issues in advance of an incident. Agentic AI probes misconfigurations, patching issues and any attempts to revise access controls.

Alert fatigue reduction. Agentic AI distinguishes serious threats from benign variances more accurately than earlier threat-detection technologies. As such, AI could theoretically eliminate the false positives that drain security teams' time, energy and resources.

Strategic planning aligned with business objectives. Agentic collates real-time security data with historical trends. It presents insights that security practitioners can use to make resource decisions that map to business goals and compliance requirements. The deployment of agentic AI ushers in new risks. CISOs should proactively address them with an agentic AI security strategy.