AWS DevOps tools expand low-code features, focus on devx

Amid a flood of new tools and services at re:Invent 2022 this week, AWS DevOps tools also gained new low-code mechanisms for putting the cloud provider's existing offerings together more easily.

Three products, launched during re:Invent keynotes and super sessions on Dec. 1, offer low-code approaches to link existing AWS DevOps services, from application delivery pipelines to serverless functions. Amazon CodeCatalyst, launched in preview, is a software development and delivery service that includes project blueprints, managed CI/CD pipelines, cross-account role-based application controls, and built-in collaboration features such as Kanban boards and application testing reports. Amazon CodeCatalyst also integrates with third-party IDE tools, such as JetBrains and Visual Studio Code; code repos, such as GitHub; and issue tracking tools, such as Atlassian Jira.

This tool joined two other low-code offerings released by AWS this week: Application Composer, a low-code serverless application design utility released in preview; and Amazon EventBridge Pipes, now generally available, which allows point-to-point connections between individual event-driven computing services. Previously, EventBridge only supported connecting groups of event-driven services together.

Technically, users could find a way to do these things before. But they previously required writing what Amazon CTO Werner Vogels termed "undifferentiated glue code" in a keynote presentation this week.

"It's already all possible, but it's not streamlined. It's like having the parts for a car versus taking an Uber," said Nathan Bennett, cloud architect at Sterling Computers, a value-added reseller in North Sioux City, S.D. "At the end, you get the same thing, but I'd prefer an Uber."

Bennett, who attended re:Invent this week, said he is especially interested to try out EventBridge Pipes.

"The ability to combine services is a cornerstone of cloud, from decoupling services in monolithic apps to creating microservices in Kubernetes. Things still need to talk to basic needs like networking, storage and compute," he said. "The key word I caught [in Werner's presentation about EventBridge Pipes] was 'easily.' I would not call EventBridge plus [Simple Notification Service] plus Lambda easy, though we have accepted it as normal."

And this combination of services is "part of the bread and butter of the cloud" for Bennett and his clients -- a key component of auto-scaling cloud services.

"This has always been around in the cloud with SNS and Lambda. But making it easier makes the cloud ops job easier to deploy, manage and scale," he said. "It's interesting to me also, because in the VMware world, with vRealize Orchestrator, they referred to something like this as anything-as-a-service. It will be interesting to see what comes from it."

AWS vice president of developer experience Adam Seligman (left) and head of community engagement Emily Freeman present AWS CodeCatalyst at re:Invent 2022.