The impact of emerging technologies on SANs

Storage area networks (SANs) have traditionally been among the workhorses in enterprise data centers. Their perimeter-based approach to storage management is rapidly being superseded by several important advances in technology. This article will examine several important emerging technologies and their impact on SAN performance, especially with security.

Advances such as AI and machine learning (ML), next-generation encryption, hyperconverged infrastructures and robust automation are transforming SANs into robust, zero-trust and high-performance storage ecosystems. From a security perspective, malware detection is improving, continuous monitoring is the norm and overall SAN resilience from security breaches has dramatically improved.

All these benefits come with challenges, naturally, such as increased costs, complex deployment dynamics, expanded potential attack surfaces and the need for greater technical skills to manage them effectively.

The following sections examine some of the important technology advances and their impact on SANs and SAN security.

AI and ML workloads and low-latency data access requirements The introduction of AI and ML activities and their associated workloads has altered how SANs are employed. By extension, it has also increased the security requirements. Greater traffic from AI-driven storage activities strains existing SAN bandwidth, resulting in increased latency and slower response times. Such traffic growth also generates a commensurate increase in potential attack surfaces. The greater need for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data in transit and at rest means that encryption is highly important. The increased likelihood of AI-based attacks means SAN configurations could be at risk, including potential manipulation of zoning and masking activities. Enterprises considering advanced SAN security should ensure that AI-supported tools are in place to provide the highest level of protection.

NVMe-oF and NVMe/TCP Storage devices that use Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) technology typically have higher read/write speeds than other interfaces. A current variant of the NVMe protocol is NVMe over fabric (NVMe-oF), which supports high-speed data transfers between hosts and solid-state storage devices (SSDs) over different network fabrics, such as Ethernet and Fibre Channel. The technology increases the potential attack surface by boosting the number of hosts, networks and storage devices supported. An IP variant called NVMe-TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) may open the door to spoofing and network-layer attacks. Encryption is pretty much mandatory.

Cyber-resilient storage Resilience, the ability to survive security breaches by learning from the attack and adapting remediation activities for better protection in the future, has become a primary SAN security requirement. Cyber resilience storage strategies include snapshots, air-gapping, automated recovery, zero-trust architectures and analysis of monitored network behavior. AI also plays a major role in achieving resilience.

Hybrid and multi-cloud SAN Whereas SANs have traditionally been confined to data centers, new cloud-based architectures extend a SAN's reach outside data centers. New implementations can include cloud and in-house (hybrid) configurations as well as multi-cloud arrangements. The use of APIs for service provisioning and monitoring by cloud-adjacent SANs can introduce new targets for cyberattacks. Extending a SAN's reach beyond the data center may affect role-based access control (RBAC) across multiple endpoints. Cross-environment encryption keys and other elements can also be inconsistent.

From hybrid to all-Flash SANs Depending on the business and disaster recovery requirements, current SANs may connect a variety of storage devices, including hard disk drives, tape systems and SSDs. Evolving to an all-SSD infrastructure supports faster read/write speeds and storage capacity, while security challenges might also increase. Encryption technologies, therefore, must also support higher network speeds. Those same high speeds mean that attackers gaining entry to the network will move faster and exact damage at higher speeds. Firmware and device controllers needed for SSDs may introduce unintended supply chain and technology risks.