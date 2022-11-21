Hot desking vs. hoteling: What's the difference?

Hot desking and hoteling are two methods growing in popularity to let workers share physical and digital office spaces. Many believe the methods are the same, but that isn't the case. There are distinct differences between the two, among them end-user types and needs, available resources and delivered IT services.

Let's explore why hot desking and hoteling are so popular and examine hot desking vs. hoteling to determine which option might be the best fit for your organization.

Why are hot desking and hoteling so popular? The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to reconsider how employees work. Many opted for a hybrid model, where only a portion of employees work in the office, while others work remotely. As a result, these businesses now have more office space than is required. Right-sizing eliminates unnecessary physical overhead, but it also creates a situation where employees no longer have access to their own private office or cubicle. Instead, technology is used to coordinate the sharing of physical spaces and their associated IT services, such as network and internet access, business phones, and personal video conferencing and collaboration systems. Another popular trend for smaller businesses and startups: coworking spaces. This is when the business rents office space from a third party to gain access to desk space and digital services on a temporary basis.

What is a hot desking space? Hot desking provides workers with office and IT infrastructure services on a first-come, first-serve basis. With hot desking, employees walk into the office, find an available office space and claim it for their own for as long as they are there, accessing IT resources as needed. This model is straightforward and often works well, but it does run into issues in certain situations, such as the following: Capacity. When more employees show up than office space is available.

When more employees show up than office space is available. Collaboration. If two or more employees need to work together yet are physically separated as no adjacent spaces are available.

If two or more employees need to work together yet are physically separated as no adjacent spaces are available. Availability of services. When certain IT resources are required but not available at open spots.

When certain IT resources are required but not available at open spots. Confidentiality. In situations where privacy is needed. If one or more of these issues occurs on a regular basis, hoteling may be a better option.