Pressure points affecting enterprise software decisions

As enterprise environments become more interconnected, pressures are emerging that are no longer tied to individual platforms or teams. Instead, they stem from how systems interact and how decisions become increasingly interlocked over time. Decisions are still made by different teams, but their outcomes increasingly depend on one another, even when they are not planned or coordinated together.

These pressures are most visible in decision sequencing. Choices that once could be made independently now depend on the order in which other decisions occur.

Decisions about platforms, controls, integrations and operating models increasingly shape what can be decided next and when. As decisions intersect across systems rather than unfolding in isolation, timing matters more than it used to, and coordination becomes harder to manage.

Pressure point 1: Sequencing pressure surfaces during platform selection Decision sequencing pressure first becomes visible during platform selection. Teams are often required to select a platform before other related decisions are fully resolved, including integration planning, operating model choices and governance structures. Controls, identity models and governance frameworks might already exist or be planned at an organizational level, yet platform choices are made before those constraints are fully accounted for. Platforms are selected first and expected to adapt later to controls and integration requirements that span multiple enterprise systems. Decisions about platforms, controls, integrations and operating models increasingly shape what can be decided next and when.

Pressure point 2: Adjustment pressure follows early platform decisions Once a platform decision is made early, subsequent decisions are often forced to adjust around it. In principle, platform choices should align with existing governance, operating and integration models. In practice, those considerations are not always fully accounted for at the point of selection. When that happens, compromises and workarounds follow. Additional effort is required to coordinate integration, adapt governance and reconcile operating models after the fact. This adjustment pressure can consume more resources, constrain how interconnected systems can become, and limit how much value organizations can realize from their platform choices.