Assessing intelligent speakers for Microsoft Teams

Advancements in voice recognition software, natural language processing and intelligent devices have encouraged tech companies to promote a new way for users to interact with computers or systems: voice.

As a result, smart speakers -- perhaps more accurately described as voice assistants -- in people's homes are bringing a new level of convenience as they are used for everything from ordering groceries to controlling lights and temperatures. Now, enterprises are beginning to take advantage of these gadgets, with particular attention paid to their use in conference and meeting rooms.