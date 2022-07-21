Contact centers evaluate CPaaS vs. CCaaS benefits

As contact centers migrate to the cloud, contact center as a service, or CCaaS, is gaining traction. The shift from legacy, premises-based systems is necessary to keep pace with changing customer expectations but is only part of the equation. Customers interact differently with companies in today's digital economy, making customer service demands more challenging.

As a result, contact center leaders must rethink the definition of good customer service. CCaaS offerings provided by established contact center vendors are one option, as are services offered by unified communications-as-a-service providers.

But other vendors are also eyeing the CCaaS space. Among them are communications platform as a service (CPaaS) providers, where several vendors have developed new ways to service customers. Compared to conventional contact center offerings, some of these products can be disruptive.

CPaaS vs. CCaaS: What to look for Contact centers have historically been voice-based, and many of the leading vendors are telephony-centric. Voice remains the channel of choice for customer interactions, but today's digital consumers are also comfortable using other channels, such as chat, text and social media. This shift has forced customer service to evolve from a single-channel experience -- usually, telephony -- to multichannel, encompassing a wide range of communications preferences. Conventional contact center vendors with a strong voice pedigree still dominate the market, but CPaaS providers are beginning to make inroads with options that are more messaging- and text-centric. This shift has forced customer service to evolve from a single-channel experience -- usually, telephony -- to multichannel, encompassing a wide range of communications preferences. While some CPaaS players have customer service offerings that compete directly with CCaaS platforms, others are more complementary in addressing specific customer service use cases. This is what makes CPaaS disruptive. These specific use case offerings aren't positioned to displace CCaaS, but they represent a new approach to customer service. For this reason, the contact center space is being transformed by innovation coming from a variety of sources, among them established vendors, as well as providers with roots in other markets, such as Twilio, Amazon Connect, Sinch and Telesign. Cloud companies such as Vonage, 8x8, Avaya and IntelePeer, also provide CCaaS offerings intertwined with CPaaS capabilities. In some cases, CPaaS is offered in tandem with CCaaS for a more complete contact center platform. However, in others, CPaaS is offered on its own, and contact centers can integrate it with their existing CCaaS technologies.

Messy market calls for careful deliberation This makes for a messy market, where IT decision-makers must carefully evaluate where and how to deploy CPaaS vs. CCaaS. For the most part, though, CPaaS offerings are not full-featured enough to be a bona fide answer to replace a premises-based, legacy system. CPaaS can still play an important role in helping contact centers evolve, but aside from features, these vendors face other challenges when trying to compete directly for CCaaS business. One reason why legacy systems have such rich feature functionality is they integrate well with other applications across the enterprise. These complex integrations have typically been in place well before CPaaS existed and have taken years to fine-tune. Most IT decision-makers have no appetite to upend that balance, especially with products they don't know or products with a short contact center track record. Add to that the lack of support for native voice -- more specifically, telephony -- and it's easy to see why CPaaS vendors face an uphill battle. That said, CPaaS resonates well in specific settings, particularly those where contact centers have wholly embraced the digital customer experience. These centers understand the need for personalized customer service and the benefits of customizing communications on the fly. The CPaaS value proposition is centered around programmable communications, but this is a tool set that conventional contact centers don't generally incorporate. Instead, their offerings are more purpose-built. CPaaS, by contrast, is more developer-friendly and more adaptable for short-term needs.