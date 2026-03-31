KubeCon EU 2026: AI tightens the dev-prod loop

Development teams need platforms that help them build faster and more cost-efficiently than the competition.

Increasingly, platform teams are turning to AI to close the gap between what developers need and what infrastructure delivers. That means automating troubleshooting so incidents resolve in minutes instead of hours, governing model usage so AI adoption doesn't become a shadow IT problem, and giving AI agents the observability data they need to reason about production systems autonomously.

At KubeCon EU 2026 in Amsterdam, that's exactly what the vendor ecosystem was building toward in the platform layer, from observability and troubleshooting to feature flag management.

In the first half of our two-part KubeCon roundup series, we explore how vendors are using AI to close the feedback loop between production systems and developer action.

Autonomous troubleshooting: Four approaches, one direction Developer platforms focus on closing the feedback loop between production performance and developer action. The faster a team can go from "something broke" to "here's what happened and how to fix it," the faster they ship. That only works when developers and operators share the same platform -- when observability, troubleshooting and deployment control exist on a single surface rather than in a chain of handoffs. Four vendors at KubeCon showed distinctly different approaches to making that happen. From AI copilot to AI colleague: When the agent closes the investigation for you Martin Mao, CEO at Chronosphere, described how their AI-guided troubleshooting platform has moved from single-threaded to parallel. The previous release of the Chronosphere platform would do one step at a time, have the human sort of look at that step, then move onto the next step. Now, it explores everything in the knowledge graph in parallel. "It's almost trying to go down multiple hypothesis paths in parallel, plus it can do all the analysis there for you and come back with a conclusion," Mao said. End users are much more accepting of getting the whole analysis at once, rather than stepping through it piece by piece, he added. Chronosphere CEO Martin Mao explains how AI-driven troubleshooting is evolving. That's a meaningful shift from an AI copilot that needs constant prompting to something closer to an AI colleague that closes out investigations on its own. Since the Palo Alto Networks acquisition closed in January 2026 ($3.35 billion), this capability slots directly into Cortex AgentiX, Palo Alto's agentic SOC platform. The strategic play: close the detection/investigation/remediation loop autonomously, with Chronosphere providing the observability half of that equation. Together, this brings the enterprise closer to the formerly elusive vision of autonomous operations. Taking cognitive load to zero with domain-specific agents SUSE’s cloud-native developer platform received an upgrade of its Liz Rancher Prime AI assistant. Liz now has access to a crew of specialized agents responsible for observability, security, virtualization, fleet management and Linux configuration, with the goal of “taking cognitive load down almost to zero”, says Peter Smails, GM of Cloud Native Platforms at SUSE. SUSE showcases its AI assistant, Liz, which uses domain-specific agents to reduce cognitive load. The specialization enables depth. The observability agent is built on StackState's -- the Dutch startup SUSE acquired in mid-2024 -- topology-aware engine, with a "Time Traveling Topology" that lets it compare system state before and during an incident, providing a grounded chain of evidence rather than a statistical guess. A generalist agent couldn't be that deeply grounded in every domain. The crew also supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), so third-party tools can plug in without custom integration code. When eBPF Meets OpenTelemetry: Giving coding agents a window into production "Observability is turning into the operating grid for the kind of modern AI-native software development cycle," says Shahar Azulay, Groundcover’s CEO. "Groundcover can now delegate the coding agents' context for production, so you can build better." Groundcover demonstrates how combining eBPF and OpenTelemetry gives AI agents deeper visibility into production systems. The underlying data fusion is what makes this work. An eBPF sensor captures kernel-level telemetry automatically -- full request/response payloads, headers, query parameters -- while OpenTelemetry handles distributed tracing. The two streams get stitched through Kubernetes metadata, so an OTel trace gets enriched with actual HTTP payloads, user IDs, and cross-AZ indicators. On top of that combined data layer, agent mode lets developers "troubleshoot and build inside the platform" and "hotfix better with the actual context for production" -- all running natively in the customer's own cloud via their bring-your-own-cloud approach. Groundcover is betting that the observability platform becomes where coding agents go to understand what's actually happening in production. From passive monitoring to active deployment control Dynatrace is closing the feedback loop from a different angle entirely -- by making feature rollouts themselves observable. In January 2026, Dynatrace acquired DevCycle, a Toronto-based feature management platform built on the OpenFeature standard -- now a CNCF project -- and is integrating it directly into the observability platform. As a result, flag-evaluation events stream into Dynatrace in real time, so when a new feature causes a spike in errors or latency, the platform can pinpoint which specific toggle is driving the incident, without anyone digging through commits or deployment logs. That turns feature flags from a developer convenience into an observable runtime primitive. The practical implication for development velocity is significant. Teams can roll out features progressively -- canary deployments, targeted user cohorts, percentage-based ramps -- with the observability platform watching for degradation and triggering automated rollbacks when things go wrong. In a world where AI-generated code is accelerating the pace of commits, that safety net becomes essential. You can ship faster because the platform catches problems before they reach everyone. Dynatrace is effectively converting itself from passive monitoring into an active control plane that governs not just what's happening in production, but what's allowed to stay there.