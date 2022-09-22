Sisense adds trio of new embedded analytics capabilities

Sisense on Thursday unveiled new capabilities designed to better enable developers to embed and infuse analytics within applications and workflows.

They include a new integration with GitLab, the open source development platform; a multi-tenant deployment option for Sisense's platform; and expanded embedded analytics applications for the Sisense Extense Framework.

That focus on embedding and infusing data is important -- and not just for Sisense, but for all analytics and BI vendors, according to Krishna Roy, analyst at 451 Research.

Embedded analytics enables business users without backgrounds in data science to work with data in familiar environments. Providing a comfortable environment is one way that organizations can make analytics accessible to more potential users.

"Embedded analytics is valuable because it lowers the barriers to adoption of business intelligence by providing insights typically within the applications individuals already know and love," Roy said. "Business decision-makers and other individuals who are not trained and high-skilled in BI and analytics tools can therefore more easily make data-driven decisions."

The new Sisense capabilities are aimed at making it easier for developers to combine analytics with business users' work environments so that they don't have to seek data and insights in one tool while doing the bulk of their work in another, according to Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense.

It's all about embedding and infusing analytics -- with new integrations, with letting people run differently for separate customers and users in a multi-tenant environment, with the developer tools [in the Extense Framework]. Amir OradCEO, Sisense

"It's all about embedding and infusing analytics -- with new integrations, with letting people run differently for separate customers and users in a multi-tenant environment, with the developer tools [in the Extense Framework]," he said.

New capabilities Sisense, founded in 2004 and based in New York City, specializes in embedded analytics. In 2021, the vendor launched the Extense Framework, which enabled customers to embed analytics applications built with Sisense -- and infused with augmented intelligence and machine learning capabilities -- into frequently used work applications including Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft 365 and SAP. In addition, the developer environment came with pre-built APIs to more easily enable the embedding of analytics in common workplace tools. Now, Sisense customers can use the Extense Framework with any workplace application, whether it's one developed by an organization in house, or one commonly used but not supported by Sisense's initial Extense Framework release. The integration with GitLab -- titled Sisense for GitLab -- is designed to enable continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) as developers build and update applications. Continuous integration automates the testing of code changes to an application and merges those changes to a shared repository so that any developer working on the application is using the same up-to-date version. Continuous delivery then takes the next step, testing applications once all coding changes have been made and delivering them for deployment. Sisense for GitLab provides Sisense users with a centralized repository both to do their work and also to collaborate on the building and deployment of applications. In GitLab, the application is updated as changes are made so that different developers don't work on different versions, and a data lineage is created so that there is a record of all changes. Finally, the new multi-tenant environment -- which is currently only available by invitation to select Sisense users -- enables customers to configure a single Sisense deployment in different ways for different users. Often, analytics tools have to be deployed multiple times in an organization because different departments have different needs. For example, the human resources department might need its analytics tools deployed differently than the finance department. With a single-tenant platform, that would require separate deployments. But Sisense now enables one deployment to be configured in multiple ways to suit the needs of disparate users, or multiple tenants, with that single deployment managed in a centralized location. A sample dashboard from Sisense displays an organization's revenue data. Expedia is a Sisense customer with thousands of employees and contractors. According to Orad, Expedia's system administrators can now use Sisense to give each of those users a unique look with different functionalities and permissions. All the new capabilities are targeted at technical users. The one those users might like the most, however, could be the integration with GitLab, according to David Menninger, analyst at Ventana Research. "Developers will love the integration with GitLab," he said. "CI/CD is all the rage, and analytics has traditionally been excluded from these processes. Organizations need to be able to manage their embedded analytics code along with the rest of their code. And they want to use the same processes to build and deploy custom analytics capabilities that they use for other applications." From the Sisense standpoint, the addition of a multi-tenant environment is perhaps most significant, Menninger continued. "Re-architecting to a multi-tenant cloud configuration is a significant amount of work," he said. "From the customers' perspective, this change will enable organizations to realize the full benefits of the cloud." Roy, meanwhile, noted that vendor integrations with GitLab and other similar developer environments are valuable. "Git is very popular amongst developers -- as are Microsoft and AWS' offerings," she said. "Developers are frequently responsible for initially creating embedded analytics apps on behalf of end users, so integrating with the environments developers already like to use makes it easier for developers to create these apps." Similarly, Roy said that providing a multi-tenant environment is a positive move for vendors. "A multi-tenancy architecture for embedded analytics -- if it has multi-tenancy security -- enables individuals to connect to different data models and show specific data that is only authorized to those tenants," she said.