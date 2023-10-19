How to build a content governance model

Marketing teams need the right tools to manage content for websites, social media and other marketing channels. However, organizations need proper governance to maximize those tools' benefits.

Many leaders see content governance as extra overhead that drags productivity to a standstill. Yet, when organizations do governance well, this isn't the case. When building a content strategy, implementing content governance at the beginning saves work down the road. A proper content governance model can lead to cost savings and increase the value of an organization's content and its web presence.

What is content governance? Simply put, content governance is a set of guidelines and processes an organization follows to create, publish and manage content throughout its lifecycle. It includes style guides, templates and review processes for new and existing content. Governance ensures an organization's content is timely, relevant and useful for its audience and, most importantly, that people view the business positively. Content governance is not based in technology. While technology can help maintain a governance model, it is not required. Content teams can write a style guide in Word, share it with authors over email and edit content for compliance with the guidelines. To review content, these teams can manually search for articles older than a year to determine what to update. However, technology can help organizations automate templates and workflows that route content to the appropriate editorial teams. A content governance model helps guide content through its lifecycle.

Why content governance matters When done properly, a content governance model maximizes an organization's technology investment. It reduces editing cycles, minimizes rewrites of content after publication and helps to eliminate redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) content on the website to keep content fresh. Content governance also tells organizations when to update content, which can maximize a website's search engine optimization (SEO). For instance, an article from a couple of years ago about how to best use social media networks is obsolete today. Additionally, an article on the team's excitement about an upcoming conference becomes trivial after event recap articles are published. Organizations in regulated industries should update content to reflect their evolving regulatory environment. In addition to periodic reviews, an organization must properly tag all content so teams can easily find and review it when the regulatory environment changes.