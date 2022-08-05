How CDOs manage cloud adoption and hybrid cloud compliance

The chief data officer is taking center stage tackling data management in the cloud as cloud adoption continues to accelerate through private, public and hybrid permutations.

Issues CDOs continue to address include the cloud's impact on data management, security, privacy and regulatory compliance. When it comes to the cloud, there are two main aspects that the CDO needs to deal with and hybrid cloud compliance should be on every CDO's radar.

Cloud adoption and its impact on data Unless an organization has either completely migrated to a single public or private cloud or as a relative new entrant has been born in the cloud, most CDOs are dealing with a hybrid universe. A hybrid universe is a combination of private, public and sometimes more than one public cloud. Given this backdrop the following guidelines can help: For new initiatives that involve managing and analyzing growing volume of data, adopt a data fabric model. Data fabric is a design concept that serves as an integrated layer (fabric) of data and connecting processes, as defined by Gartner. Using a data fabric model also allows for an effective and scalable framework that helps guide regulatory compliance process development.

For existing initiatives that have started in an on-premises data center, it's critical to cleanse and harmonize data before migrating to the cloud. This reduces the data exposure dramatically and starts the cloud journey with a clean data slate. Conversely, doing a lift and shift of all the on-premises data to the cloud is expensive. It can also create a massive target due to data exposure and misses a crucial opportunity to reduce the attack surface.

A big driver for migrating and growing data in the cloud is the analytics, data management tools, platforms and expertise offered by these providers. Assess candidates' analytics capabilities before choosing a particular cloud provider. Doing a lift and shift of all the on-premises data to the cloud is expensive in the long run. It can also create a massive target for data exposure and misses a crucial opportunity to reduce the attack surface.