Datto acquires Infocyte to expand threat detection tools

Datto Inc. sought to strengthen its portfolio of cloud and endpoint monitoring through the acquisition of Infocyte this week.

Infocyte's threat detection software and managed services expand the capabilities of Datto's own cybersecurity software by enabling managed service providers' (MSPs) greater visibility of incoming threats to end users, such as ransomware. Specifics of the deal, including the purchase price, were not disclosed. Datto specializes in data protection products sold through partner MSPs.

The need for MSPs to provide improved cybersecurity defenses to clients is expected to grow, according to Christophe Bertrand, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget. Few SMBs can afford employees with the skill sets to fend off cyberattacks, making MSPs capable of handling such issues more attractive to customers, he said.

"It's spot-on from a market strategy standpoint," Bertrand said. "Cybersecurity is the top skills shortage in the market. Even if you try to do it yourself, you might not find the people."

Products in the Datto catalog include cloud-based backup, recovery and business continuity software. The company also sells Wi-Fi and networking hardware.