The emerging role of the chief resilience officer in BCDR

As organizations recognize the importance of adapting business operations to survive disruptive incidents more effectively, a new leadership role has emerged: the chief resilience officer.

Chief resilience officer is a relatively new senior-level executive title and is still evolving. Responsibilities can include business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR), incident response, cybersecurity, and risk management. The chief resilience officer might also be designated as the lead executive for crisis management activities.

Chief resilience officers must ensure the organization can adapt and improve its operations so that future disruptive events are more effectively mitigated, resulting in minimal damage to the organization and its reputation.

Why create a chief resilience officer role? Business continuity and disaster recovery traditionally deal with the immediate and short-term consequences of a disruptive event. Business continuity focuses on recovering the business, while DR addresses recovering the technology infrastructure. Resilience builds on these activities by helping an organization learn from an event and identify ways to better adapt and respond to future occurrences. Establishing a chief resilience officer reinforces the importance of BCDR activities across the entire organization. Preparing for and responding to disruptive events traditionally has been managed by a wide variety of job titles in an organization. Sometimes the role is part of the IT staff or disaster recovery team. Other times it can be part of administration, risk management, emergency management, human resources or facilities management. In medium to large organizations, the need for a central leadership role for these and related activities has become evident. It is particularly important that the chief resilience officer is high enough in the organization that they have ease of access to senior management and the board of directors. Such access has always been a major challenge for disaster recovery teams, which depend on upper management approval for the resources and budget to enact an effective resilience strategy. Establishing a chief resilience officer reinforces the importance of BCDR activities across the entire organization.