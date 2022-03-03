Finance industry giants disclose AI challenges

NEW YORK -- From credit cards to title insurance to loans and even fraud and risk management, the finance industry is making use of AI tools and technologies. But implementing these tools and working through their inherent challenges has proved difficult for financial institutions.

That was the sentiment shared by major credit card providers, insurance companies and banks during the Ai4 2022 Finance Summit here on March 1. The application of AI tools in finance is necessary for many institutions, and many plan to increase their budget to continue to implement the tools.

Sixty-five percent of 706 senior IT professionals in the finance sector plan to increase their IT budget in 2022, according to a November 2021 report by Enterprise Strategy Group.

Among that increase, 62% of respondents say they will likely increase spending in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

However, since finance involves sensitive data from consumers and large corporations, some enterprises find themselves trying to find a balance between the benefits and risks of AI tools.

The first problem for companies using AI technologies in finance is a lack of education, said Priya Rajan, CMO at DataVisor, during a panel discussion about AI and credit cards at the conference.

DataVisor, a fraud and financial crime detection company, uses AI and machine learning to identify fraud attacks. But, Rajan said, so much is still unknown about AI that it's difficult to identify what's true AI versus what's not.

"Education is such a big part of this transformation in this industry and I do expect that to continue in the next decade because we're just scratching the surface of what the technology is and what it can do," Rajan said.

Panelists discuss ways AI has impacted the credit card industry.