Learn the benefits of interpretable machine learning

Tech companies have developed machine learning models and algorithms expeditiously in recent years. Those familiar with this technology likely remember a time when, for instance, bank personnel and loan officers were the ones who ultimately decided if you were approved for a loan. Nowadays, models are trained to handle such procedures in mass quantities.

It's important to understand how a given model or algorithm works and why it would make certain predictions. The first chapter of Interpretable Machine Learning with Python, written by data scientist Serg Masís, deals with interpretable ML, or the ability to interpret ML models to find meaning in them.

The importance of interpretability and explainability in ML To prove that this is more than just theory, the chapter then outlines examples of use cases where interpretability is not just applicable but needed. For instance, a climate model can teach a meteorologist a lot if it's easy to interpret and minable for scientific knowledge. In another scenario involving a self-driving vehicle, the algorithm involved may have points of failure. It therefore must be debuggable so developers can address them. Only then can it be considered reliable and safe. This chapter makes clear that interpretability and explainability in ML are related concepts, yet explainability is different because it requires a model's inner workings to have human-friendly explanations.

