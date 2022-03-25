Using digital twins simulation to reduce risks in industry

For firefighters, dealing with dangerous wildfires means digesting information and data and making instantaneous decisions about what they're seeing.

Firefighting is among the most dangerous jobs, and firefighters often make life-or-death decisions. A division within Lockheed Martin's AI Center (LAIC) is trying to use AI to quicken those decisions..

The LAIC is using AI technology to help firefighters evaluate the various environmental factors involved in battling wildfires, such as wind conditions and how hard a fire is burning, so they understand exactly what dangers they're facing in the field.

To do this, the LAIC is using tools for digital simulation in Nvidia's version of the omniverse environment of virtual and augmented reality, Irene Helley, director of artificial intelligence integration at Lockheed Martin, said during a panel discussion on March 23 at AI technology vendor Nvidia's Spring GTC 2022 conference.

How Lockheed Martin uses digital twins Nvidia Omniverse is the AI hardware and software vendor's platform for 3D design and simulation, aimed at creating digital twin representations of virtual working environments to simulate dangerous working conditions such as wildfires. Lockheed Martin uses Nvidia Omniverse to model the wildfire and visualize its spread in real time with analytics visualization. The LAIC is also using machine learning tools within the digital twin and simulated environment to create synthetic machine learning training data -- data that is generated artificially instead of by real-world events. "In this simulated environment, you could fly an asset through a wildfire and have [machine learning models] create learning materials to create better or improved predictions in the future," Helley said. For the LAIC, using simulation helps firefighters parse through the chaos they are confronted with at the scene. "A fire really is currently fought through multiple channels from perception and analysis to situation awareness and then finally decision-making and tasking," Helley said. Experts discuss ways simulation can help in fighting fires and working in dangerous warehouses. "By creating this mission manager with AI, we reduce that high-touch communication … where responders and observers are radioing in incident commands and what they observe and those observations in turn are laboriously combined and analyzed for the fire behavior and to determine the best course of action," she continued. Using the simulation … to train our models helps us make the best decisions based on the information we have. We can get right to the heart of courses of action and planning. Irene HelleyDirector of AI integration, Lockheed Martin The AI models inform the team at LAIC about the most vital information regarding the fire. "Using the simulation ... to train our models helps us make the best decisions based on the information we have. We can get right to the heart of courses of action and planning," Helley added. Other organizations are also using AI and digital twins to maneuver in dangerous working environments.