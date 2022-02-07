IRS drops facial recognition plans after criticism

After protests, the IRS said it will drop its plans to use a third-party facial recognition vendor to authenticate taxpayers.

The agency last November started requiring taxpayers applying for services such as the Child Tax Credit or access transcripts online to create an account with facial recognition vendor ID.me including a photo of their face.

Starting this summer, all taxpayers would have had to use the facial recognition system to pay taxes online.

Opposition But digital privacy advocates and critics of racial bias associated with facial recognition protested the IRS use of ID.me’s digital identity platform. And despite ID.me's insistence that it uses the less intrusive one-to-one face match instead of the prone to bias one-to-many face match, criticism continued to grow, including most recently from two Republican senators who sent the agency a letter expressing concern about using a third-party service to verify taxpayers' identities. Many taxpayers also complained about the usability of creating an account with ID.me after widespread technical glitches. On Feb. 7, the IRS said in a statement that it will now “transition” in the next few weeks from using ID.me to authenticate people creating new online accounts. The agency acknowledged concerns about facial recognition technology and said it will develop new authentication methods that will allow taxpayers to create an account and access online tools, at least in the short term, without using facial recognition.