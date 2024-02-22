Pros and cons of facial recognition

When a facial recognition system works as intended, security and user experience are improved. But when it doesn't, user experience suffers and people are put at risk.

Facial recognition is often used for security. When a security system falters, people can be exposed to some level of danger. In some cases, a seemingly mundane malfunction can ruin someone's life.

Take the false implication case of 61-year-old Harvey Murphy Jr. as an example of facial recognition gone wrong. Murphy was falsely identified as a thief by the facial recognition-powered security systems at Sunglass Hut. He was arrested and imprisoned for two weeks before authorities realized he was innocent. He was also assaulted while in jail. Authorities later learned that Murphy wasn't even in Texas during the time of the Houston Sunglass Hut robbery. Murphy alleged the assault left him with "lifelong injuries" in a suit against the Sunglass Hut's parent company, EssilorLuxottica.

Several errors had to occur for Murphy to end up imprisoned.

The first error was the malfunctioning facial recognition system, which is a relatively common occurrence. As of this writing, Murphy is one of seven people who have wrongly been accused of crimes because of malfunctioning facial recognition tools, and one of countless people who are routinely misidentified by the systems on an ongoing basis. Aside from Murphy, every other person wrongfully convicted was Black. The pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently pledged not to use facial recognition security systems for five years as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission based on several false theft accusations levied by the store.

The next errors were the series of decisions that placed a disproportionate amount of trust in the misinformation provided by an automated security system.

These errors illuminate central concerns around other AI technologies as well -- that these automated systems produce false information -- convincing false information -- and are placed so that false information is accepted and used to affect real-world consequences. They are also historically prone to bias.

Despite the examples listed above, facial recognition has the potential to improve different industry sectors when implemented safely, by giving it the appropriate amount of trust.

How does facial recognition work? Facial recognition uses artificial intelligence to match an image of a person's face to images in a database. Facial recognition software does the following: Receives an input image of someone's face. Analyzes the image of that person's face. Creates a map of that person's facial features called a facial signature. Compares the facial signature to information in a database. Determines if the facial signature is a match to -- or resembles closely -- any of the images in the database. The accuracy of facial recognition systems depends on a number of factors, including the quality of the image, and the size and quality of the backend database. Some facial recognition providers crawl social media for images to build out databases and train recognition algorithms, although this is a controversial practice.

How is facial recognition used? Aside from loss prevention, facial recognition technology has many uses, including the following: Finding missing people. In law enforcement, facial recognition systems can be used to help find missing people. Facial recognition systems paired with street surveillance cameras or traffic cameras can pick a single face out of crowds of thousands. The International Network of Associations of Disappeared Persons is an alliance of nonprofit organizations that recruits volunteers to look for photos of missing persons on their smartphones with the help of facial recognition software that comes installed on the phone.

Pros of facial recognition Some of the benefits of facial recognition include the following: Increased certainty. Facial recognition systems can register and identify faces in photographs that are difficult for humans to spot. By accurately matching faces algorithmically, facial recognition systems can bolster human decision-making and reasoning. A person can use facial recognition to be "more sure" of someone else's identity when facial recognition confirms their identity.

Facial recognition systems can register and identify faces in photographs that are difficult for humans to spot. By accurately matching faces algorithmically, facial recognition systems can bolster human decision-making and reasoning. A person can use facial recognition to be "more sure" of someone else's identity when facial recognition confirms their identity. Security . In many of the use cases listed above, facial recognition is used for authentication and security. When it works, facial recognition can provide a more secure way to authenticate users or consumers.

. In many of the use cases listed above, facial recognition is used for authentication and security. When it works, facial recognition can provide a more secure way to authenticate users or consumers. Reduced number of touchpoints. Facial recognition enables identification with less action required from the user. Users do not have to enter multiple forms of personally identifiable information -- or passwords -- to be authenticated, they can just show their face.