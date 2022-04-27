HPE targets machine learning with AI platforms

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Wednesday introduced machine learning platforms it said can enable users to develop and train AI models faster and at greater scale.

HPE's Machine Learning Development System integrates machine learning software platforms, GPU and CPU chips and accelerators and networking to enable users to reduce the time they spend building and training machine learning models from weeks and months to days, according to HPE.

HPE Swarm Learning, meanwhile, is a machine learning framework for the edge or distributed sites.

Since most of the training of AI models occurs at a central location, developers and IT professionals have to move large volumes of data back and forth from repositories, and this constant data exchange is further slowed by data privacy and data ownership requirements, according to HPE.

Swarm Learning enables users to train and harness models at the edge, rather than at the server level. The HPE AI system also enables them to use distributed data and build machine learning models while preserving data governance and privacy, the vendor said.

The old and the new Machine Learning Development System and Swarm Learning have been in the works for a while, said Frederic Van Haren, an analyst at Evaluator Group. The vendor started discussing its plans for HPE Swarm, in particular, in 2020, he said. Now, the product's focus on the edge and blockchain security could help it gain traction with organizations looking for those components. HPE's Machine Learning Development System stems from its acquisition of Determined AI in 2021, but "I don't see the added value by HPE," Van Haren said. Determined AI provided an open source deep learning platform on which data scientists can train models and share GPU resources. Machine Learning Development System enables HPE to combine Determined AI software with the HPE hardware, the vendor said. The system includes a full software stack with Determined AI tools now called the HPE Machine Learning Development Environment, plus the vendor's Docker container technology, HPE Performance Cluster Manager and the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Operating System. HPE introduced two new AI products for enterprises. While both offerings could gain attention from government entities, labs and large organizations, Van Haren said he does not see the vendor getting much interest from enterprises. "HPE is known for selling hardware, not software or solution stacks," he said.