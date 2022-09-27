Chipotle pilots AI systems to assist workers and diners

Chipotle Mexican Grill has started using AI and machine learning programs to improve the experience of employees and guests.

The fast-food chain on Tuesday said it is piloting an AI kitchen management system and a contextual restaurant experience program.

The kitchen system uses AI and machine learning to notify cooks about the ingredients they need to prepare dishes and automatically helps cooks plan for what they need, according to Chipotle. The system is powered by PreciTaste, an AI vision platform for digital food management.

The contextual experience program enables consumers who opt in through the Chipotle App to be notified when their order is ready or if they’re at the wrong location and sends reminders about using the Chipotle Rewards QR code. The technology for this application is mobile proximity vendor Radius Networks' Flybuy predictive location system.

Automation, AI and labor Chipotle is not the only restaurant company that's using AI and automation. In the past few months Panera Bread and pizza chain Jet’s Pizza launched AI initiatives designed to supplement employee labor. The moves come as many restaurants struggle to fill positions due to a labor shortage. While the automation methods restaurants are starting to use could cause some to be concerned that AI is replacing jobs in the restaurant industry, the AI tools will likely help employers retain human workers, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. “What we're seeing here is yet another example of where AI can be applied in really smart ways,” Miller said. By pairing AI tools or ML with workers, vendors and employers are helping employees do their jobs better, Miller said. More employees now will come to expect employers to provide them with AI assistants to help the human workers, she said. “If you’re on the Chipotle line, you expect tools in the same way your manager would expect you to be a better employee,” Miller said. “If Netflix can pick up the best show for me to watch next, why can’t something like that help me at work?”