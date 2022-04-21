Chatbots and a tortilla-making robot: Chipotle's AI

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for its burrito bowls and tacos, but less known about the self-proclaimed “as real as it gets” restaurant chain is its use of artificial intelligence technology.

However, the tech-savvy chain uses AI in nearly every area of its business.

The fast-food company is part of a fast-growing wave of retailers using AI.

Indeed, AI in the retail market will register an compound annual growth rate of 30% by 2026 ,, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

And experts say the restaurant industry will similarly ramp up its use of AI.

During a streamed presentation at the AI4 Retail conference on April 20, Timothy Park, director of customer relationship management analytics at Chipotle, talked about how the company is using AI technology and automation.

Chipotle’s use of AI “With AI, we can really target and segment who gets what message and based on previous purchases and viewing habits. We can see how we can customize our messaging,” Park said. An example of this AI-driven marketing approach is the way the chain -- which has some 2,000 locations in the U.S., Canada and Europe -- targets the 27 million loyalty rewards members that have downloaded its mobile app. Chipotle uses recommendation algorithms to send notifications to users of the app about deals tailored to the different foods they’ve ordered before, therefore improving their customer experience, according to the company. Chipotle also uses AI to improve customer service. The company uses natural language processing in its automated chatbot assistant called Pepper. Customers can file complaints with Pepper. “What this does is free up our human agents to concentrate on those more complex cases that will require input and some of the more repetitive mundane requests can be automated using our chatbot,” said Park. Chipotle is also trying to reduce the amount of manual labor performed by humans by applying AI technology in its inventory system. Without AI technology, humans must trace and track what the restaurant has in inventory and record the expiration dates of the supplies in a spreadsheet, Park said. Now, Chipotle is testing radio frequency identification (RFID) -- a technology that uses radio waves to identify people or objects. Chipotle revealed in March that it was testing RFID at its Chicago distribution center and about 200 restaurants in Chicago. Combining RFID with automation can help reduce inefficiency and waste, Park said. Suppliers sign into the RFID program, scan the food items as they leave their premises and scan it again when it gets to the distribution center and restaurants. Essentially, the system automates more of the inventory process and reduces human labor by eliminating the manual recording of the distribution center’s inventory. “Imagine ... the time savings and efficiency for our employees,” Park said. Chipotle is also trying to reduce the amount of human labor needed for food prep. It is now testing an AI-based robotic kitchen assistant named Chippy. Chipotle is looking at whether Chippy can replicate the flavor, texture and crunch of the chain’s chips, Park said. “We’re testing to see if there’s a difference between tortilla chips made by humans versus a robotic arm,” he said.