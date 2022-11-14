Intel deepfake detector raises questions

Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel is targeting deepfakes.

As part of its Responsible AI initiative, the vendor on Monday introduced a deepfake detector, FakeCatcher.

Deepfakes are fake images, videos and audios of real people made with AI technology. The hardware and software vendor's new product comes as deepfakes become easier to create, more widespread and harder to detect. Fraudsters use deepfakes to spread political disinformation, gain access to sensitive information and harm companies' reputations.

FakeCatcher uses Intel's OpenVINO -- an open source deep learning toolkit -- to run AI models for face and landmark detection algorithms. The technology uses "subtle blood flow" in the pixels of a video to determine what video is real or fake, according to Intel.

The deepfake detector collects blood flow signals and translates them into spatiotemporal maps. These then use deep learning to determine what is real or fake.

Many vendors are starting to create detection tools not only in the video and audio market but also in the text generation arena, said Rowan Curran, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"This is just the beginning what's going to be an ongoing interaction between positive and negative actors," he said.

Although Intel claims the technology is mostly accurate, there is still a question of whether the technology will detect a deepfake video before bad actors accomplish their goal.