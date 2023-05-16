ServiceNow adds generative AI to Now Platform, ties to Azure

ServiceNow added generative AI to its Now Platform to improve its workflow automation capabilities. It also expanded its partnership with Microsoft to create a tighter connection between the Now Platform and Azure OpenAI.

The primary role of the company's new Generative AI Controller is to connect ServiceNow instances to both OpenAI APIs and Azure OpenAI large language models. The offering, introduced May 16 at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2023 conference, lets users integrate generative AI capabilities ranging from answering questions to adding content directly into ServiceNow's Virtual Agent from one integration point. It can also be used for a number of self-service functions.

The new controller also works with ServiceNow's set of low-code development tools, helping less-technical users apply generative AI capabilities to automate new and existing applications as well as letting apps scale more efficiently.

A new Now Assist for Search tool developed by ServiceNow provides users with natural language responses when they ask questions in ServiceNow's Portal Search, Next Experience and its Virtual Agent tool. Because Now Assist for Search gathers information from within a user's own environment, the security layers being applied to search results will likely improve accuracy.

"We got the hallucination rate from about 20% down to 1% based on the samples we've done," said Jeremy Barnes, vice president of Product Platform AI for ServiceNow. "We feel pretty good about that improvement because it meets our corporate customers' expectations for accuracy and where they feel comfortable using the product for business purposes."

ServiceNow connects to Azure OpenAI ServiceNow's new connection to Azure OpenAI gives Now Platform users access to generative AI capabilities. Officials from both companies note that ServiceNow and Microsoft have delivered joint applications and integrations for products such as Microsoft 365 and Azure along with versions of Azure for regulated industries. "The AI Controller is central to our platform strategy because it enables users to connect with other generative AI providers," Barnes said. "There are only a couple now, but there will be more later. [The AI Controller] enables users to use AI in the workflows and improve their search experiences." While strategic partnerships are crucial to competing successfully in the AI market, Lara Greden, a research director at IDC, cautions that companies also need AI expertise in-house. "You can't rely on partners to make it all happen for you," she said. "You also need the inhouse AI expertise to drive things forward because (AI) technology and issues are changing so rapidly. Take hallucinations, by the time you identify and solve one problem, there are one or two more that jump up to take its place," she said.