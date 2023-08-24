Meta AI translation model not ready for the enterprise

Meta's new translation model is not quite ready for the enterprise, but the open source community could help it get there.

Facebook's parent company on Aug. 22 introduced SeamlessM4T, a multimodal and multilingual AI translation model.

SeamlessM4T supports speech recognition for about 100 languages, speech-to-text translation for about 100 input and output languages, text-to-text translation for nearly 100 languages and text-to-speech translation supporting almost 100 input languages and 35 output languages, according to Meta.

Meta released the translation model publicly to researchers and developers along with the model's metadata, called SeamlessAlign.

The releases comes a year after Meta released its text-to-text translation model, which supports 200 languages.

Not ready for the enterprise Meta's move to make SeamlessM4T open source shows that this model is not quite enterprise-grade yet, according to Mark Beccue, analyst at Futurum Group. "This is a research project," he said. "Enterprises aren't going to be on top of this right away. It's too early for it to be ready to go right." Part of the reason it's too early is that AI bias is typically heavily present in translation models, needing a lot of intervention for the models to be consistently accurate. However, universal translation could unlock revenue opportunities for Meta and its competitors in this market, Beccue said. Amazon and Google compete with Meta in the translation market. Google has its free Google Translate product, and AWS boasts Amazon Translate, a machine translation service. The tech giants stand to gain from a universal translation model mainly when it applies to e-commerce, digital goods and advertising. In all three sectors, removing a language barrier leads to better communication, which could spur more sales. "If you have dependable automatic universal translation, then sellers and buyers match up regardless of the language preference," Beccue said.