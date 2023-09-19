SambaNova AI launches new chip: the SN40L

AI hardware and software vendor SambaNova Systems has a new AI chip: the SN40L. Introduced on Tuesday, SN40L will power SambaNova's full-stack large language model platform, the SambaNova Suite, which the vendor introduced in March.

SN40L was manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for SambaNova. It can serve up to a 5 trillion parameter LLM with 256K+ sequence length possible on a single system node, according to the vendor.

Privacy and full stack SN40L enables customers to run the largest LLMs with high performance for training and inference without sacrificing model accuracy or data privacy, according to SambaNova. Its capacity for a large memory provides the type of privacy enterprises want, according to R. "Ray" Wang, founder and analyst at Constellation Research. "Enterprises want private GPT capabilities for security reasons, but they also want to scale," Wang said. "To be able to do it on your own premises meets those two fundamental requirements." SambaNova's full-stack approach to LLMs also differs from competitors like Nvidia, Wang said. Nvidia provides chips but also offers a separate AI software platform. "Our clients are choosing SambaNova because it's one turnkey solution," he added. "That's the big driver." SambaNova Systems introduces new AI chip to power LLM platform. SambaNova's approach also comes as enterprises shift from having ideas about how they will use generative AI, to implementing those ideas, according to Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate. "As enterprises start building generative AI applications, they are taking a serious look at what it takes to train and what it takes to deliver some of these models," he said. While Nvidia is benefiting mainly from that shift with its partnership with major vendors such as Google, HP, Dell and Lenovo, others AI vendors like SambaNova have also started to take advantage.