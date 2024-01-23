ElevenLabs' funding success shows growth of AI voice market

AI voice startup ElevenLabs continues to grow, reflecting the strength of the AI voice technology market.

ElevenLabs on Jan. 22 revealed that it raised $80 million in a series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

The new round brings the New York-based startup to a total of $101 million in funding and comes a year after the vendor launched its VoiceLabs platform.

In addition to the funding, ElevenLabs introduced new product developments. Its new Dubbing Studio workflow allows users to dub entire movies and generate and edit transcripts, translations and timecodes.

A Voice Library marketplace provides a platform on which users can earn from their AI voice clone. Users can create professional voice clones and share them for compensation when others use them.

Finally, an early preview of the Mobile App reader allows users to convert texts and URLs into audio.

A growing market ElevenLabs' rapid growth in just under two years comes as new technology has paved the way for the AI voice market to grow and evolve. "New techniques have come in to have made a lot of conversational and voice capabilities more capable," said Gartner analyst Bern Elliot. These include, for example, advancements in deep neural networks, and more recently, large language models with the popularization of generative AI technology. "These created a lot of interest in applications that are language-based, and this would include conversational ones," Elliot said. As for ElevenLabs, it had been growing quietly for a while before its public launch, he noted. Therefore, its success comes from introducing the right capabilities into the market at the right time. For instance, ElevenLabs' new Dubbing Studio comes at a time when there is a lot of video streaming in different markets in which people wish to listen in their local language. "Dubbing is very hard to do," Elliot said. He added that part of the difficulty is because a phrase in one language could include several more words in another language. "If [ElevenLabs is] able to improve the automation of dubbing, that will be well received." ElevenLabs' popularity also comes from its platform's ease of use, said Forrester analyst Zeid Khater. "They don't require a lot of source audio," he said. As long as users have about 15 seconds of clean source audio, the platform can generate audio quickly. Moreover, ElevenLabs has also improved its features fairly rapidly, growing from text-to-speech and speech-to-speech. "Most voice clone apps typically kind of sound a little robotic," Khater said. "That's the one thing ElevenLabs has abstracted away. It's very good at making it sound natural."