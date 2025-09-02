The implications of OpenAI's speech model gpt-realtime

OpenAI's new speech-to-speech model, designed for more natural speech and reasoning, shows the continual evolution in speech-to-speech technology and the increasing ways AI voice is becoming more indistinguishable from human voice.

On Aug. 28, the AI vendor introduced gpt-realtime and new API capabilities, including Model Context Protocol (MCP) server support, image input and phone calling through the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP). SIP is a protocol for initiating, managing and terminating multimedia communication sessions like voice and video calling, instant messaging and gaming over IP networks.

OpenAI said the new speech-to-speech gpt-realtime is good at interpreting system messages and developer prompts. This means the model can read disclaimer scripts word-for-word on a support call, switch between languages midsentence or repeat alphanumeric passages back to the user. OpenAI also released two new voices, Cedar and Marin, which are available in Realtime API.

Image inputs in gpt-realtime also allow users to add images, photos, screenshots and audio or text to Realtime API. OpenAI introduced Realtime API last October and it is now generally available, along with the new speech model.

Some benefits The model is best for applications where natural-sounding voice agents will thrive. "Gpt-realtime unifies speech recognition, reasoning and speech generation in a single model, eliminating the latency of multimodel pipelines," said Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at Gartner. "This makes it suited for real-time, voice-first applications where fluidity and speed are critical." He added that customer support and contact centers will benefit from the expressive multilingual voices. Moreover, the education and healthcare sectors can use them for tutoring or patient engagement. Chandrasekaran said the new voices are also beneficial for human expressiveness. "It follows instructions faithfully, with the promise of smoother emotional inflection," he said. The new model is a nice evolution from a UX perspective, said David Nicholson, an analyst at The Futurum Group. "Some new voices sound more natural, [which] will delight some and freak others out," he said. "It is still not the most natural, but the most streamlined 'back end' now." He added that developers previously needed separate models for automatic speech recognition, language understanding and text-to-speech. "The unified speech-to-speech pipeline simplifies integration," Nicholson said. "That's important for developers who will like the simplified workflow."