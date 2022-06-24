Real-world hyperautomation examples show AI's business value

Businesses have a breadth of new technologies available to them to help automate as many of their processes as possible while allowing human workers to do human work: a concept called hyperautomation.

Hyperautomation is a catchall term describing strategy-driven automation aimed at achieving both broad and deep automation of processes. It is undertaken specifically to help a business achieve overall strategic goals, rather than being ad hoc and at the discretion of individuals or teams in isolation.

Almost any kind of automation tool can be -- and should be -- harnessed for such an effort, including the following AI-driven tools: machine learning, natural language processing, image and pattern recognition, and others that traditionally require human attention, decision and action.

AI-based hyperautomation pays attention and makes decisions For many IT professionals, AI-based tools steadily automate sifting through endless streams of security log and alert data in search of threats and compromises. Therefore, cybersecurity is especially benefiting from the application of machine learning and other techniques. Such tools radically reduce the number of false-positive alerts passed through to security teams. These AI-based tools can also trigger other parts of a broadly automated process, including elevating tickets in an internal tracking system, alerting service providers when indicated and notifying a situation-appropriate response team outside the security operations center (SOC) when appropriate. The scope of hyperautomation examples extends beyond IT-related systems and operations. For example, it can encompass physical security in addition to cybersecurity. Using image recognition to parse the outputs of security cameras, applications can flag activity in-frame that requires human attention and suppress alerts resulting from nonthreatening activity. Specifically, they might pass through an alert on a person approaching a security fence, but suppress an alert for a deer or dog.

Once decisions are made, hyperautomation takes action Should organizations continue to develop sufficient trust in their AI assistants, they can empower those detection and assessment tools to decide that an event requires a response and trigger activity beyond alerts, notifications or ticketing. They can trigger playbooks in SOAR systems, for example, which may themselves be AI-equipped and able to craft or activate the necessary policy to be put into effect on the fly. AI-driven tools can even assess and implement suitable countermeasures directly rather than running predefined playbooks prepared by staff, for example: identifying the types of access to block and create blocking policies for whatever enforcement points are available;

identifying systems to isolate and send orders to switches or network controllers for switching them to different VLANs or security groups; and

identifying user accounts to quarantine and apply new policies to block their access to sensitive systems temporarily.