10 ways to free up disk space in Windows

Administrators often focus on freeing up storage or disk space to improve PC performance. Historically, this has been an ongoing concern because disk space is both finite and costly. Earlier systems required careful management due to severe storage constraints.

Today, the widespread availability of inexpensive solid-state drives and high-capacity hard drives -- often several terabytes in size -- has largely reduced the need for such drastic storage management practices.

Disk space issues are often blamed on large files, including photos, videos and log files. While these items can contribute to storage constraints, a more complete assessment requires answering the following questions:

What is the actual size of the file being considered? Some files that appear significant might be relatively small. For example, Windows minidump files can be only a few kilobytes unless a full dump is generated.

Some files that appear significant might be relatively small. For example, Windows minidump files can be only a few kilobytes unless a full dump is generated. Will deleting this file meaningfully improve available disk space, and what are the potential tradeoffs? Deleting small files might eliminate important diagnostic data and yield only minimal storage benefits.

Deleting small files might eliminate important diagnostic data and yield only minimal storage benefits. Can the file be moved to alternate storage? Options such as a USB drive, Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive might provide a safer alternative to deletion.

Options such as a USB drive, Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive might provide a safer alternative to deletion. Which systems are experiencing low disk space errors? Devices generating low-space warnings -- such as those recorded in the System Event log – should be identified and prioritized to reduce the risk of application failure or system instability.

There are many common-sense approaches to freeing up disk space, but the following are 10 practical tips for Windows admins.

Preparation and initial assessment These tips focus on gaining an overview of disk usage, determining if a problem exists and performing a proper assessment. Tip 1: View storage settings Windows 11 includes built-in tools to determine if disk space is at risk. From the Windows Search icon in the taskbar, enter Settings and then select Settings > System > Storage. This view displays the space used by installed apps and temporary files (Figure 1). Figure 1. This Windows storage usage overview shows used and free space. Additional options include the following: Storage Sense. This automatically removes temporary files and other unnecessary data.

This automatically removes temporary files and other unnecessary data. Cleanup recommendations. This option provides suggestions for freeing up space (Figure 2).

This option provides suggestions for freeing up space (Figure 2). Advanced storage settings. This offers detailed information about drives and features such as drive optimization. Figure 2. The Windows storage Cleanup recommendations screen shows how to reclaim storage space. Configuring these tools within a standard Windows image supports a proactive approach to disk space management. Another quick method is to open File Explorer. Right-click the C: drive, select Properties and review the used and free space (Figure 3). For larger environments, admins can use tools such as Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM), Microsoft System Center Operations Manager and Windows Admin Center to monitor disk usage across systems. Figure 3. File Explorer can be used to check available disk space. Tip 2: Perform periodic disk audits Low disk space issues must be identified and resolved, but manually examining each PC for critical conditions is impractical. Organizations can benefit from using the tools noted in Tip 1 along with third-party tools such as: Unified endpoint management tools such as Ivanti, IBM MaaS360 and ManageEngine OpManager.

Nagios Core, which is open source.

SolarWinds.

Zabbix, which is an open source monitoring platform. Custom PowerShell scripts can also be scheduled to support monitoring and remediation. These tools monitor disk space, define thresholds and generate alerts with varying severity levels. Some can trigger automatic cleanup before users are affected. Tip 3: Use Windows Disk Cleanup Once a low disk space issue is identified, Windows provides a built-in tool called Disk Cleanup. To use it, open Disk Cleanup from the search bar. The dialog (Figure 4) displays Windows-specific files and the disk space they consume. These tools include downloaded program files, temporary internet files and more. Selecting Clean up system files runs Disk Cleanup with admin privileges and reveals additional items such as system minidump files, Windows Update logs and the Windows.old folder. This folder can consume a significant amount of disk space but enables rollback to a prior version of Windows after an upgrade. Each file category displays the amount of disk space that can be recovered. Select the files to remove and click OK. Figure 4. Disk Cleanup options can be used to free up disk space. Tip 4: Clear the Recycle Bin Deleting files only moves them to the Recycle Bin, where they continue consuming space until they are permanently removed. The Recycle Bin is accessible from the Windows desktop and in Disk Cleanup. Be sure to empty the Recycle Bin after removing large files.

General cleanup These methods focus on removing unused or unnecessary files. Tip 5: Move large files to external or cloud storage Large files can often be moved to internal or external SSDs or to cloud platforms such as Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. Common examples include pictures, videos, downloads and log files. This approach is useful for users who generate large volumes of data but do not need it stored locally. Tip 6: Uninstall apps no longer needed using Control Panel Unused applications consume disk space and can introduce overhead. Applications can be removed through Control Panel. In managed environments, tools such as Microsoft Intune or ManageEngine can provide centralized app management and policy enforcement. Tip 7: Manage event logs Without proper management, Windows event logs can become bloated and consume excess disk space. Open Event Viewer and select Windows Logs (Figure 5). Log size and retention settings can be configured by right-clicking a log and selecting Properties. The default setting -- Overwrite events as needed -- is typically preferred, as it keeps the log running but overwrites old data. Deleting logs or making them too small could hinder future troubleshooting. Consider keeping the log file small but increasing it temporarily when an issue requires troubleshooting. In larger environments, admins can use Active Directory Group Policy or endpoint management tools to centrally standardize event log size, retention and configuration settings across systems. Figure 5. Configure Windows Event Viewer log settings, including maximum size, overwrite behavior and manual log clearing.