How to use the Excel LARGE function, with examples

Microsoft Excel has so many functions that inexperienced Excel users can find the program daunting. One function...

that you will likely find useful but may not know about is the LARGE function in Excel.

If you need to find the top three numbers in a list on your spreadsheet, you can easily find the largest and the smallest number using the MAX and MIN function. However, finding the second- and third-largest numeric values is difficult without using the LARGE function.

Here's more about what the Excel LARGE function is and how it can help users trying to rank numbers in a list, as well as some related functions and mistakes to avoid.

What is the Excel LARGE function? The LARGE function lets you find a particular number in a range. For example, you can set up the function to return the first-largest number, tenth-largest number or hundredth-largest number in a range very easily. To use the LARGE function, click the fx icon, and the Insert Function feature in Excel will open. Search for the function using the "Search for a function" field, then press Go and click OK once you've found the function. Figure 1 You can also type the function in the cell where you want to use it. Write "=LARGE(array, k)" in the cell, substituting your list of numeric values for "array." Instead of writing "k," put the rank of the numeric value you would like returned. To return the largest number, k should be the number one. You can also add a helper column. Helper columns simplify complex formulas or difficult operations. You can use helper columns to sort and perform lookups with multiple criteria or in conjunction with formulas that return values for rows that meet specific conditions. Figure 2 In this instance, the helper column is used to return the largest value. To set up the formulas, you should first build a helper column with the numbers 1, 2 and 3, as shown in L27:L29 in Figure 2. In K27, write "=LARGE($E$2:$E$19,L27)." Doing so will return the largest value from E2:E19, which the MAX function can also produce. However, when you copy and paste the formula from K27 to K28 and K29, the formula will return the second-largest and third-largest values from the range. However, you don't need to work with a helper column. Each subsequent LARGE formula requires a higher value for the k argument. If you want the k argument to automatically increase as you copy down, use ROW(1:1) in the first formula. Now 1:1 is a reference to row 1. The ROW(1:1) is 1. The reference will change to 2:2 as you copy the formula down. Doing so returns the second-largest value and so on.

How to use the LARGE function in Excel The main purpose of the LARGE function is to find a particular rank in a list. Being able to do so is especially useful if you want to find the top three or top five numbers in a list. For example, you may need to find your company's top three revenue amounts.

Common LARGE function errors The LARGE function is fairly straightforward to use, but some mistakes can happen. They include the following: You must include all the cells you want Excel to evaluate when you select a range of cells. For example, if the data includes 100 rows of data in a column, you must include all 100 rows when specifying the array to be evaluated. Doing so is an especially important consideration when you add additional data below the current array. If you add 10 rows of data to the existing list, you must update the array of cells in the LARGE function to include all 110 rows.

You must also make sure the value of k is not too large for the data set. For example, if you have 10 rows of data and you set k to equal 11, you will get an error, since there are only 10 values.

The LARGE function will evaluate numeric values, so the array should only contain numbers.

Example use cases Use the LARGE function when you want to build a "top X" list of numbers based on the available data. For example, you may want to provide your sales department with employee performance data. You can use the LARGE function to display the top five sales amounts. Another potential use case is an HR staff member gathering data on employee performance on a cybersecurity quiz. They can use the LARGE function to find the top five scores.