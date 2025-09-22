Can industry process models fix the agentic AI data problem?

Technical explanations for the notorious hallucination problem of generative AI typically place much of the blame on data quality. It's almost a truism to say you can't trust AI answers that come from data that hasn't been cleaned up and standardized.

But MyWave, based in Melbourne, Australia, said it has solved AI's data problems with its agentic AI platform. Industry-specific process models, developed over the course of a decade, keep the AI agents from straying from the compliance guardrails and standard business processes employed in 27 different industries. Cross-platform data orchestration, much of it handled by MyWave agents, helps clean up the data accessed by GenAI large language models (LLMs) to improve their accuracy.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, MyWave co-founder and CEO Geraldine McBride explains how the company developed its industry process models, the role they play in the AI agents and where agentic AI technology is headed.

McBride, whose career includes senior executive roles in several regional divisions of SAP, also discusses MyWave's partnership with SAP on its own agentic AI initiatives and how the technology helps with migrating on-premises SAP ERP systems to S/4HANA Cloud.