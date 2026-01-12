How AI amplifies resume fraud and other job seeker cheating

Fraud might be as old as human language. There are untold varieties, but fundamental to all of them is intentional deception to gain an unfair advantage.

Brian Sommer, a consultant and analyst specializing in ERP, HR and finance, has studied the many ways fraud affects HR processes, especially talent management. Lately, he's sounding the alarm on how the widespread availability of generative and agentic AI is giving current and prospective employees more ways to deceive employers.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Sommer explains the different types of HR-related fraud, the role technology plays and strategies to minimize its impact.