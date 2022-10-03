NetSuite ERP adds CPQ, workforce management applications

Oracle NetSuite rolled out new products for NetSuite cloud ERP at the company's SuiteWorld 2022 conference.

NetSuite, a SaaS ERP aimed at SMBs, is primarily oriented to financial applications, and the new products unveiled at SuiteWorld are focused on helping companies run processes like HR scheduling and customer acquisition more efficiently. The vendor's main customers come from professional services, consumer packaged goods and retail.

The NetSuite ERP suite of applications, which competes with offerings from Acumatica, Epicor, IFS, Infor and Unit4, integrate and automate core business processes such as finance, sales, HR, warehouse management and supply chain.

The suite is available to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and can run on other cloud infrastructures via integration tools and connectors. Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, said during the opening conference keynote last week that NetSuite is growing rapidly, pointing to the addition of 5,000 customers between last year and now as evidence.

At SuiteWorld, Goldberg unveiled the new products and capabilities to the 6,700 live and 30,000 virtual attendees. They included the following:

NetSuite AP Automation, which embeds banking services into ERP applications to automatically process bills and make payments, according to Goldberg. For example, AP Automation can capture vendor bills using machine learning-based object detection and optical character recognition, and uses bill-matching and approvals to prevent overpayments, duplicates or fraud. Also, a vendor payment automation built in partnership with HSBC enables customers to access payments, checks and virtual credit cards.

NetSuite CPQ (configure, price, quote), a new capability that the company acquired from Verenia in January, which enables customers to generate sales proposals directly from NetSuite ERP. This CPQ application replaces manual spreadsheet-based CPQ processes and provides a guided selling feature to help customers find the products they want to include in a proposal, add the appropriate pricing and dynamically generate the quote, according to Goldberg.

SuitePeople Workforce Management, an HR application that comes from NetSuite's acquisition of Adi Insights in May, which enables companies and individual contributors to set hours and process payroll, according to Goldberg. SuitePeople Workforce Management also replaces manual processes by automatically matching forecast demand with the number of workers needed to fulfill the demand. A time clock function provides employees with the ability to record time and attendance, while security features prevent employees from logging other employees in or out.

NetSuite Ship Central, a mobile application that enables warehouse workers to perform functions like packing and shipping from their devices or kiosks, Goldberg said. Ship Central is designed to eliminate steps in preparing shipments, streamline multiple shipments and provide real-time shipment tracking.