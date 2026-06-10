A complete ERP requirements checklist (with template)

The need for a requirements list when looking for a new ERP system cannot be overstated. The requirements help guide the whole process, including identifying vendors and applications, who to include on the evaluation team, and the budget and implementation timeline.

Adding ERP to a company's tech stack can have far-reaching implications. For example, teams in finance, manufacturing, warehousing, human resources and other departments might need to move to the new system. The scope can play an important role in automating workflows, improving forecasts and eliminating the need for multiple standalone systems. However, choosing the wrong ERP can have a devastating impact across the company.

The requirements list isn't only helpful at the beginning of a project. It can also be used to educate employees and project team members, assist with prioritizing requirements, and measure the project's ROI.

Steps to create your ERP requirements checklist To create a thorough requirements checklist, it is critical to engage the right employees and allocate sufficient time to this step. It's also import for the project leader to provide some ground rules and instructions so the process runs smoothly and achieves the desired outcome. To identify stakeholders, the project leader and project sponsor should build a list of teams affected by the planned ERP project and seek input to confirm no teams were missed. It's also valuable to put out a formal announcement and tell employees how they can provide input. Setting a realistic timeframe for collecting feedback is also important. The bigger the ERP system, the more requirements it will have. Also, consider the time of year when setting the schedule. For example, many employees take vacations in the summer months. Make sure the schedule also includes time to review and validate the requirements. Providing clear instructions and a template will help contributors understand what's being asked of them. This should include the level of detail required, the priority of the requirement, the business need and a description explaining why the feature is needed. When building the final requirements checklist, it's ideal to include a rating scale that evaluators can use to score how well the system meets a given requirement and provide space for comments. Reviewers should be expected to submit their evaluation shortly after a demo and before the next demo, because it can be hard to remember which product did what. It can also be helpful to have a meeting after each demo to review differences in the feedback provided. ERP requirements checklist template Download a template for your requirements checklist here.