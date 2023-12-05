How to attract and retain neurodiverse talent

Neurodiversity is the range of differences in individual brain function that can include, but is not limited to, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD. In the workplace, some simple changes can help make job applications and interviews easier for neurodivergent individuals.

HR leaders who learn how to recruit, onboard and find mentors for neurodiverse talent can help their companies tap into this talent pool and increase their organizations' diversity and team camaraderie. The creative thinking, innovation and problem-solving skills that neurodivergent individuals can possess can benefit their employers.

Here's more about how to attract and retain neurodivergent employees.

How to attract neurodivergent candidates The job application and interview process is often the first hurdle for neurodivergent individuals seeking employment. Traditional hiring practices might not capture the full breadth of their skill set, as these processes are often tailored to neurotypical candidates. Inclusive hiring begins with neurodiversity-friendly job descriptions. Neurodivergent candidates are more likely to apply if the job description uses concrete language to provide a 360-degree view of the role. The description should avoid jargon and include reasonable, experience-level requirements. Replacing panel-style job interview formats with one-on-one, time-limited conversations can also help relieve pressure and enable applicants to showcase their skills.